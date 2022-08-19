Talent assessment must change in the era of the Great Resignation

We’ve all seen the headlines. Employees are leaving jobs in droves; the labor market has never been so disrupted and volatile. Many CEOs are citing talent shortage and retention as the most significant challenges they face in executing their business goals in 2022 and the foreseeable future. Some are even going as far as to say the war for talent is over—and talent won.

After a record 48 million people quit their jobs in 2021, the Great Resignation still appears to be in full swing. One study suggests one-fifth of workers plan to leave in 2022. Those from Gens Y and Z enjoy working from home and are placing an increased value on work-life balance. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are cashing out. This has left recruiters frantically changing their strategies for wooing candidates. Post-interview chocolates and large signing bonuses have practically become the norm, yet somehow talent assessments—a crucial step when hiring—is a process that has remained mostly stagnant. While recruiting and attracting top talent is evolving quickly, evaluating talent hasn’t moved the needle. Almost nothing has changed about how to make better hiring decisions during what has become one of the most challenging times in memory for recruiters and business leaders. Today’s talent market is slow, requires dozens of interviews, is fraught with bias, and is an overall unappealing experience to candidates.

But how do we evolve the talent assessment process fast enough to keep up with the rapidly changing job market? WHAT MUST CHANGE Assessing talent has not changed in the last 20 years, but successfully hiring employees amidst the Great Resignation requires a new way of thinking. In today’s labor market, acknowledging the candidate experience—including how long it takes to hire—is critical. Business leaders need to know how to make faster decisions and identify the right candidate in a candidate-friendly manner.

1. THE GRUELING INTERVIEW PROCESS We need to rethink the drawn-out interview process. Tenuous interviews tend to revolve around early life experiences and career tracks that are proving much less relevant in the new normal. They are less predictive of future success because they miss what the candidate will do in a new, unpredictable context. In addition, focusing solely on previous experience also limits the diversity you can bring into your organization. Seeking a specific track record may discourage diverse talent who were not afforded certain opportunities.

Instead, hiring managers should target skills. Doing so opens up more talent options that can be just as good of a fit as someone with previous experience. 2. THE CANDIDATE EXPERIENCE Employers must remember that the selection process is a two-way street and candidates are evaluating them, too! The candidate’s experience in the hiring process is often overlooked, which matters when great talent has many options from which to choose. That’s why my team and I ask all candidates, and our clients’ candidates, to rate their assessment experience with us to ensure they feel they’ve been treated fairly and positively.

3. NEW CAPABILITIES FOR NEW DEMANDS Previous job experience remains the number one factor in hiring decisions. Many employers proudly describe themselves as progressive hirers, yet job descriptions have barely changed and are still grounded in outdated criteria. CEOs entrenched in their long-standing success playbooks do not thrive in dynamic times. In reality, most business leaders are starving for new skills to meet today’s changing demands.

4. DON’T FORGET THE EQ Studies show that at the C-level, EQ (emotional intelligence) is a greater predictor of success than IQ. Most leaders rise to the top because they are smart, but they often fail at the top because they cannot positively influence their organization. Leaders who build culture, lead inclusively, and have an open-minded view of career advancement are often the most successful.

IT IS TIME FOR A RESET Talent assessment requires an evolution, not a revolution—boards cannot be expected to hire a CEO without interviews. However, there must be a paradigm shift, based on new factors, for how decisions are made. There needs to be more data, greater speed, and more engagement with the candidate. Below are some specific changes that can be made to pivot the talent assessment process:

1. RESET JOB SPECIFICATIONS Job specifications and role descriptions should be reworked to incorporate the traits of resiliency, adaptability, inquisitiveness, and inclusive leadership. Previous experience shouldn’t be overindexed. Many qualified, talented candidates simply do not have prior experience, but that does not mean they will not be successful. Look at what they can and will do. 2. RESET THE PROCESS

Reset the hiring process to review, assess, and hire candidates faster and with fewer interviewers. Train your interviewers on effective behavioral interviewing and how to make objective decisions while recognizing where their bias may play a role. 3. RESET DECISION-MAKING DATA Reset decision-making data to include more psychometrics, analytics, and predictive data. Evaluating previous experience should not be replaced as it outlines what a candidate has done or potentially mastered. However, experience should be less of a predictor as it does not consider the new context the person will face.

4. RESET THE CANDIDATE EXPERIENCE Reset the hiring process to ensure a positive candidate experience at every step. Stay in constant contact and articulate the value proposition with the company. Ditch the five-hour interviews and move to several conversations and engaging interactions. The job market and employee expectations have never been more demanding, and recruiting efforts are responding by evolving how to source and attract great talent. But in order to succeed in the current talent marketplace, employers must update their approach to assessing talent. Boards and investors may claim to have a nose for sniffing out talent, yet they haven’t really kept up with the changing dynamics in assessing seniors CEOs. It is time to change how we select tomorrow’s leaders.

Dan Hawkins, Founder & CEO of Summit Leadership Partners, advises CEOs, boards, and investors on leadership & organization performance.