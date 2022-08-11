Cringey LinkedIn posts like the crying CEO are inspiring a culture of backlash

Usually, when a social media post is picked up by major media outlets around the world, it’s from a celebrity, politician, or other type of influencer on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. Less common is the viral LinkedIn post, but over the last 24 hours, you’d be hard-pressed to find an internet user who hasn’t heard about “the crying CEO.”

The crying CEO refers to a LinkedIn post made by Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, a marketing agency. In the post, Wallake opines about how hard it’s been to lay off a few of his company’s employees and how much he loves all of his employees. He ended the post with a photo of himself crying. The post quickly went viral on LinkedIn, and was then picked up on virtually every other social media platform. Detractors called it out of touch, conceited, self-centered, unthoughtful, and worse. But perhaps the most common description applied to the crying CEO’s post was “cringe.”

Backlash against Wallake aside, his post is actually quite indicative of certain type of LinkedIn content that appears to be more and more common these days—and is itself the increasing focus of a broader backlash. In 2022, cringe on LinkedIn is the norm. Once known as the most professional of the social networks, the Microsoft-owned platform is now looking more like a backdoor Facebook, where users are happy to drone on about everything from current affairs to radical politics to slights real, imagined, or made up.

As a matter of fact, a subreddit called LinkedInLunatics has been tracking these kinds of posts since 2019. The subreddit currently has 121,000 members and describes itself thusly: