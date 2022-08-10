Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast

The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.

But shares plunged double digits in extended trading Wednesday after the company cut its 2022 revenue forecast to between $920 million and $930 million, citing the strong U.S. dollar and the ongoing war in Ukraine. (Bumble closed its Russia operations and removed its apps from app stores in Russia and Belarus following the invasion.) It previously expected between $934 million and $944 million.

Companies this earnings season have pointed to the strong dollar impacting their guidance, since U.S. products becoming more expensive could eat at foreign sales. While Bumble may be taking off in the U.S., Badoo, which is widely popular in Western Europe by middle-class users, is facing pressure from the broader macro environment. Revenue from Badoo and other sources declined about 14% to $50.8 million in the past quarter. Badoo app paying users also decreased 136,000 sequentially in Q2, which it said was primarily due to the war.