How to buy your company without giving up equity & create multiple liquidation events

Let’s say you are a founder who wants to grow your business, but like many founders, you have all of your net worth tied up in your business with no liquidity. Or maybe you’ve built your business to eight figures or more, but you’re frustrated that you don’t have the cash, capital, resources, or people you need to scale further.

During a recent conversation with a colleague of mine, I learned about an ingenious strategy to pull money seemingly out of thin air, 5-10x a company’s revenue, and create wealth. Doing so can even create a sort of liquidity event, allowing a founder to pull cash out of the business without selling any equity. In short, the strategy involves purchasing revenue—also known as EBITA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization—from companies that already exist, and in many cases would buy bigger businesses using someone else’s money in the form of debt. From here, there is a high potential to raise millions of dollars in debt, which could immediately be deployed to buy other businesses—making even more money in a very short period of time. This is in contrast to the typical business owner, who instead might try to find a way to sell equity at an already low valuation. In this scenario, it would be nearly impossible for founders to raise millions of dollars without giving up all of their business, leaving them with no control, no equity for the future, and effectively turning them into employees.

To summarize: you raise debt, buy other businesses (which could be bigger than your own), and using that, grow your business to 5-10x its original value. During the process of acquiring other businesses, you will also acquire their talent, teams, and capabilities—not to mention their sales and their customers. As a final step, you can use your newly acquired debt money to purchase your own business from yourself without ever giving up any equity. This non-obvious, nuanced, and sophisticated mind-bender of a strategy enables you to retain complete ownership and control of your business without a need for investors. Meanwhile, the company that finances the debt will be perfectly fine because the value of the business in which they were investing will suddenly be worth millions more. If I had learned this strategy years ago, I could have grown my first business significantly faster and with a lot less headache, risk, and stress. What ended up taking me a decade may have taken me mere months, and probably wouldn’t have cost me the immeasurable amounts of stress that come with worrying about the government changing the rules or laws at any time.

Every founder worries about never getting the opportunity to convert their business equity into cash in their pockets. After all, you can build your business to $10 million in annual sales and still not have any cash or liquidity—a bothersome fact! This strategy enables founders to take that concern off the table, grow quickly, and do it without giving up any equity at all. When a founder does finally bring in an investor and/or sell all or part of their business, they own 100% and the valuation can be worth millions of dollars. Serial Entrepreneur, Investor, Podcaster, Advisor to Founders