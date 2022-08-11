Automation will create a better society

We’ve established in our first two articles that enterprise automation helps employees do more strategic, creative work, allowing businesses to enhance productivity and drive greater outcomes. But enterprise automation is more than just a business tool; it has the potential to change the world, for the better.

In the past, the term “automation” was often met with hesitation as people conjured fears of robots taking over. The reality is automation software can accelerate human achievement and unleash the boundless potential of people. With employees doing work they love and businesses thriving, the technology can bring about countless benefits to the world—making people happier and more successful. But the potential of automation is even greater. It can also solve some of the most pressing issues plaguing our world. From sustainability to social good, automation offers a practical path to achieving goals that not only help private and public organizations create better work environments, but also positively influence society around them. IMPROVING INCLUSION To be successful in the digital era of work we now operate in, businesses need individuals with technical skill sets that can enable overall digital transformation objectives. In fact, UiPath’s annual global office worker survey found that 73% percent of global respondents believe that incorporating automation—including automation training—could help their organization attract new and retain existing talent.

With its low-code capabilities, automation makes it easier for everyone—even non-technical users—to build developer skills and become the next creative contributors to the digital world. By helping individuals of all experience levels and backgrounds obtain in-demand digital skills, automation is democratizing jobs in technology and helping people find meaningful, fulfilling career paths. Take individuals with autism, for example. More than 80% are unable to find work, and the roles that do exist fail to take advantage of the strengths that individuals with autism have, like attention to detail and diligence, dedication to quality, and focus through repetitive tasks. There is evidence to support that individuals with autism are an untapped source of STEM talent. According to one study, neurodiverse people can be upwards of 30% more productive at software-related roles. AutonomyWorks, a for-profit social enterprise that employs people with autism, partnered with UiPath to train AutonomyWorks associates on how to build their own software robots. Those workers are now able to apply those skills in their current jobs to alleviate stressful or time-intensive tasks and to carve a tech-focused career path beyond their time at AutonomyWorks.

ACHIEVING SUSTAINABILITY GOALS Every global organization should be keenly focused on reducing their carbon footprint to help slow down the impacts of climate change and embrace environmentally conscious behaviors. According to McKinsey, sustainability is a top five priority for CEOs for the years to come. With an increased focus on improving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance to meet employee, consumer, community, and investor expectations, companies can apply automation to help meet and accelerate their sustainability goals. Specifically, organizations can follow this four-step approach to strengthen their sustainability with the help of automation:

Prioritize goals and metrics related to sustainability or the organization’s ESG strategy

Pinpoint processes underlying the ESG strategy that can be automated

Improve and redesign existing business processes and workflows to minimize environmental impact and support ESG goals

Gather data and track progress to aid in overall ESG reporting One example is Helse Vest, a health authority based in Norway. It leveraged automation to lower the number of letters mailed to patients with a confirmed appointment. Instead, software robots intercepted each letter, preventing letters from being printed and mailed. That said, Helse Vest has redesigned an existing process while minimizing its environmental footprint by using less paper with an expected savings of more than $500,000 in postage alone. As mentioned above, organizations can also create new sustainability-first processes powered by technology. For example, businesses can leverage automation to extract data from utility bills to help monitor energy usage and measure their carbon footprint. INCREASING PRODUCTIVITY OF SOCIAL SERVICES The benefits of automation to the for-profit world have already been proven: people are freed of time-intensive tasks like documentation and data entry to be more creative, strategic, and productive for their organizations. In the case of nonprofits, this value is magnified by the fact that the freed-up workers can spend more time focused on the individuals their organization is intended to help.

The nonprofit ChildNet, a Florida-based organization that leads adoption and foster care services for two counties within the state’s department of children and families, is using automation to help their employees place more children in homes significantly faster. With UiPath’s help, ChildNet was able to reduce the time spent to process one child’s application from 5 hours to 15 minutes. This gave ChildNet’s caseworkers 20,000 hours back this past year, giving social workers more time to focus on the children and families they serve. The benefits of automation in the workplace are widespread and well understood, but the role automation can play for the good of society is an emerging concept. As modern organizations are increasingly expected to demonstrate commitment to delivering value beyond profits, they must consider how to embrace automation for good. By improving workplace inclusion, sustainability, and social good effort—on top of creating better employee experiences and business outcomes—enterprise automation truly is the secret to delivering positive, worldwide change. Margareta Mucibabici is public affairs & social impact director at UiPath.