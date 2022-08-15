15 strategies to build brand recognition on YouTube

If you are thinking about launching a YouTube page to increase consumer knowledge about your products or services, it’s important to focus on the key interests of your target base and deliver that content consistently.

Finding a creative way to keep viewers engaged with your company through a topic you are mutually passionate about is the perfect way to demonstrate your knowledge and establish further credibility in the marketplace. In the end, the goal is to convert your social media followers into new loyal customers, but it’s not so easy. To assist leaders with these efforts to grow their company’s business, here are 15 reliable tips, courtesy of Fast Company Executive Board members. 1. PROVIDE PLENTY OF ADDED-VALUE CONTENT.

Publishing lots and lots of content is vital. But that content doesn’t need to be overly produced or polished. The more real and story-driven it is, the better. The goal here is volume and value-added subject matter. Make sure you know what you’re talking about, otherwise you’ll hurt your brand. What you’re wanting to do is build trust. And when people trust your brand, they will find space in their lives for it. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design 2. HIGHLIGHT THE BRAND’S STRENGTHS. Play to your brand’s strengths. Too many brands try to be everything to everyone creating mediocre and disconnected content. Create content and connect the story while playing to your strengths as a brand and organization, not what is trending. Is your product or service adding value to the customer or clientele you are servicing or trying to acquire? – Zack Hamilton, Stingray Group, Inc.

3. USE AN ATTENTION-GRABBING HEADLINE. Create clickbait video headlines and optimize your video’s visibility with search engine optimization or Google-sponsored ads. It’s also important to know your audience and its personas. So be sure to engage with the YouTube community, create a custom thumbnail, cross-promote what you’re doing by dropping additional video links in your video descriptions, and create a video series that covers a recurring theme. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 4. FOCUS ON YOUR JOURNEY.

One way to build your brand’s following on YouTube is by creating informative, engaging videos with a good production value. It is also important to make sure that you are consistent in what you do so that people can see the progression of your channel and the quality of content. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 5. PRODUCE PROFESSIONAL QUALITY WORK. The brand is about quality. Nowhere is this more important than on YouTube. With countless videos available on this platform, whatever you produce and publish should be highly professional. That includes the quality of the video content, editing, and audio. Once the quality is there, promoting through non-YouTube channels is critical to building up an active subscriber base. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC

6. EDUCATE TO BUILD PUBLIC AWARENESS AND TRUST. There is a purpose for every social media platform online, and YouTube has and will continue to be a channel for learning. You may get more views on other social sites more easily but your conversion rate will be much higher on YouTube because you’re teaching people how to actually use the product. This builds consumer trust in not only your business but in the actual product that you are selling. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand 7. PUBLISH YOUR PASSION, CONSISTENTLY.

One way to build your brand’s following on YouTube is to pick a topic you’re passionate about and consistently create content no shorter than eight minutes long. Having a schedule like a television show is essential because your followers need to know when they can expect to see you. – Jevon Wooden, Live Not Loathe 8. REMAIN AUTHENTIC. For me, the one common thread for any brand is authenticity. Authenticity is a filtering mechanism, and as true to your brand and yourself you can remain, the richer and more meaningful your audience will become. – Todd Bracher, Betterlab

9. DETERMINE YOUR TARGET MARKET. First, determine your target audience (Avatar), and what will interest them. It is important that you are bringing them content that they will find useful and interesting. Secondly, make sure your content is something that you believe in and can genuinely speak to. Your viewer needs to feel connected with you. Lastly, don’t bring a sales pitch to your videos. Just inform and customers will come. – Craig Stevens, Groundbreaking Real Estate 10. ENCOURAGE AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT.

Involve your customers. Encourage them to create YouTube videos featuring your products and services. Then reward them with future discounts. – Mary Mason, Little Medical School 11. MAKE YOUR BRAND APPEALING. Volume: Make it easy for people to consume lots of videos and still want more.Consistency: Brand your tiles. Make them recognizable from afar. Structure your videos in a similar way. Humanity: Show faces, diversity, and colors! Relevant titles: Make sure to use keywords that people are likely to search. – Phnam Bagley, Nonfiction Design

12. PARTNER WITH AN INFLUENCER. Companies should consider the benefits of partnering with a YouTube personality. For example, it’s a great way to cross-promote your brand’s channel and company credibility to prospective customers, spreading the word about its business mission and goals. – Kurt Kaufer, Ad Results Media 13. BE A STANDOUT.

Engage and be authentic. In order to create a following, you have to stand out. Not just from your competitors, but everyone else that is putting out content on the platform. If you create generic corporate content, people will tune you out in an instant. On the other hand, if you engage with your audience and show the human side of your company, it gives your audience something to relate to. – Jason Hall, Five Channels 14. WRITE BRILLIANT, RELATABLE COPY. Some of our brand videos have reached millions of people organically. Our secret: touch your audience’s pain point super fast, be funny, and non-serious about it, write brilliant copy and share it across your existing customer base and follower base. – Yoav Vilner, Walnut

15. STAY ON THE CUTTING EDGE. Answer one simple question: “How do you serve your audience? Knowing this will make sure the content you are putting out will resonate with your followers. Make your content engaging and cutting-edge, we do not need content repurposed. – Shawn Nason, MOFI