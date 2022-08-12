Seven ways to modernize a company’s call center

To improve the quality of a company’s call center, it’s important to consider the B2B or B2C audience that the staff is serving. Investing in the latest software tools and offering ongoing training will reiterate core values and elevate the employees’ abilities to handle unique challenges and experience ecosystems.

Below, a panel of seven experts from Fast Company Executive Board shares their top tips to boost success rates and customer satisfaction through the business call center. 1. PROVIDE ADEQUATE TRAINING. Moving beyond traditional workforce optimization and investing in contact center automation is crucial to your success. Additionally, leaders must ensure that their call center employees are well-versed in their areas of expertise in order to guarantee that the customer concerns are being met. In high-risk sectors, call center employees must be trained in the situational awareness that is required to quickly and effectively respond to a situation. – Matthew Tengwall, Verint Systems

2. CONSIDER THE EXPERIENCE ECOSYSTEM AND AUDIENCE. When you think about call centers, you must think of them as being a part of the bigger experience ecosystem. For example, if it is a B2B or B2C environment, this is many times the group your customer interacts with, so you have to move from experience management to experience systems. Equip your call center with the right tools and framework and let them do their magic! – Shawn Nason, MOFI 3. BE SELECTIVE IN THE HIRING PROCESS.

Apply the best practice to your selection processes in order to hire highly qualified employees who have a passion for customer service. Provide comprehensive training and onboarding. Cultivate a coaching culture that promotes continuous learning and opportunities for growth. Communicate with your team consistently by scheduling regular meetings to provide targeted coaching and share ideas along the process of improvement. Employing approachable leaders who welcome feedback is essential. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 4. FOLLOW THE TRENDS. Audiences (aka decision-makers) are rapidly changing during the shift in generations. User expectations have shifted from what used to work for Boomers and Gen X, then stopped working with Millennials, and are ignored by Gen Z. Moving away from traditional call center business development into a more conversational and experiential brand loyalty is what we are seeing in the recent trends. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

5. SEEK ADVICE FROM A COLLEAGUE. Talk to someone who is in your industry and has done this successfully already. There are so many nuances to creating a call center, especially if it is your first time. So you need to get some clarity from a trusted peer. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 6. INVEST IN TECHNOLOGY.

Invest in contact center software that has strong analytics, automation, and omnichannel features, so you can build it upright. Omnichannel will make your customers happy, automation will prevent agent burnout, and monitoring analytics will enable you to keep improving. Spend time researching different providers until you find the best fit for your company. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 7. REITERATE THE CORE VALUES AND PURPOSE. It’s important to constantly connect every service member to the core purpose, especially during the service orientation. Call centers are very regimented, so employees have to comprehend the value that they are providing. Customers must experience exceptional service too. It is quite difficult to manage the tradeoff between call center time demands and service, so hire and train people who will excel at both and manage the tradeoff well. – Karl Giuseffi, Talent Plus Inc