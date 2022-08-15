13 ways to keep your business relevant in a tough economy

To remain competitive and fresh in the eyes of loyal customers, lean in a little further to focus on your clients’ potential needs. You’ll be one step ahead of their anticipation. As you continue to also address their immediate issues, remember to demonstrate your company’s willingness (through your actions and gestures of appreciation) to be completely present and accessible throughout every stage of their journey.

By practicing these simple methods, you’ll secure their interest, enthusiasm, and excitement about your company’s capabilities to sustain them over time in today’s marketplace. Below, 13 Fast Company Executive Board members are sharing their creative ideas to build multiple revenue streams and upgrade your offerings. 1. EDUCATE CUSTOMERS AND FACILITATE PROGRAMS.

Reviewing a company’s offerings to drive new revenue streams can also create big value, such as optimization services, continuing education, and an increased level of customer success programs. Anything you can do to expand and increase the realization of value can also be monetized. – Craig Jones, StarCompliance 2. FORECAST (AND PITCH) A CLIENT’S FUTURE NEED. Solve a need that doesn’t exist yet. When we dig deep into our relationships and expertise to pitch innovative, informed opportunities to our customers, we open doors that may not have been presented otherwise. This approach transforms vendor relationships into business partnerships, paving the road to incremental work and strengthening partnerships. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design

3. DEMONSTRATE THREE UNIQUE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS. When the client is asking you what’s new, understand that question to mean, “inspire me!” The power of preparing to share three unique business problems or solutions that you are working on with other customers is powerful. The response is likely to confirm that the current customer is at least thinking about those issues in their business as well and you are known to have the expanded expertise. – Michelle Hayward, Bluedog 4. WORK IN 90-DAY ‘STRATEGIC SPRINTS’

One route is to think about the circular sale, meaning one sale leads to the next, leads to the next. For this you must think most about where to start, the starting point is set and creates a path for the next steps. I work in 90-day “strategic sprints” with clients because that enables them to see how we can work together, and how their goals can be accomplished. This gives them a trial run of my services and support. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 5. KEEP LISTENING TO ADDRESS YOUR CLIENT’S CONCERNS. Focus on your client’s needs and ask them what is keeping them up at night. Identify ways to solve and meet those needs and immediately prioritize them. By constantly listening to your customers and acting on their deepest needs, it ensures ongoing innovation and adjustments to them that will produce a healthier revenue and provide an indispensable partnership with them. – Karl Giuseffi, Talent Plus Inc

6. EXPAND THE FUNCTIONALITY OF THEIR CURRENT PLATFORM. In the case of a user-facing platform, often the easiest way to create an additional revenue stream from current customers is to expand functionality and value provided at a premium charge or with additional monetization. – Fehzan Ali, Adscend Media LLC 7. FOCUS ON GROWING THE CLIENT’S PRESENCE IN THE MARKET—NOT YOURS.

Focus on helping them to grow their business rather than your own. If they are currently only selling through one channel such as direct-to-consumer, help them go omnichannel by implementing an electronic data interchange system. By doing so, they can sell to online and brick-and-mortar retail partners. If they aren’t involved in certain segments of the marketplace, then help them get there. If they’re not selling internationally, be the one that takes them global. It’s counterintuitive but works! – Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, Flowspace, Inc. 8. PROVIDE INCENTIVES—IN EXCHANGE FOR REFERRALS. Incentivize your clients with discounts on their service package—if they offer quality referrals. I’ve seen some agencies so successful at this that they have a regular amount of new business opportunities flowing in. And, some clients are paying next to nothing as their referral bonuses were applied to their retainer. This practice helps business leaders create a win-win-win scenario! – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency

9. CREATE COMBO OR BUNDLE PACKAGES. Upsell your current customers by offering them combo or bundle packages of your products at a discounted rate. This will increase your sales and offset your shipping costs, resulting in cost savings for your organization. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 10. PROMOTE A FREE-TRIAL PERIOD.

A creative way to generate additional revenue streams is to offer a free-trial period where the customer pays for only one month of service and then becomes a paid customer. This allows the business to get new customers and also retain current ones who are not willing to pay for the full plan. If you have loyal customers, you can offer them exclusive products or services that they won’t be able to find anywhere else. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 11. SHOW SOME APPRECIATION. Small interactions can go a long way. If you have the bandwidth to keep a close eye on your frequent customers, sometimes, even a simple thank you or acknowledgment of their willingness to engage with your company, can be a huge win. Throwing in a coupon or gift card that is unique to their interest will absolutely get a lot of organic traction. This old-school way of doing business can even be automated with parameters to help make your customers feel special. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand

12. MATCH THE CONSUMER’S INTEREST LEVEL. Find a product or service that closely complements the existing offering that you can introduce to your customers. A captive customer audience is a much easier revenue source to retain than attempting to acquire new customers from outbound or organic inbound methods. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 13. TRY TO REMARKET A PREVIOUS CAMPAIGN.

Leaders should leverage their strategy to remarket their campaigns. By doing so, they’ll be able to capitalize on the target audience members who are more likely to engage. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal