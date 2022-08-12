13 ‘hacks’ to bridge the communication gap at work

To encourage ongoing dialogue, and inspire an employee’s enthusiasm about their contribution to the job, a leader must be relatable, humble, and willing to show up to support their team on a daily basis.

advertisement

advertisement

Revealing a sense of humanity and their commitment to staff in the workplace also demonstrates their openness to receive feedback. This, in turn, empowers employees to stay engaged when given a voice—to brainstorm collective solutions that make the organization even better. Below, 13 Fast Company Executive Board members share their best practices to spark some safe, transparent, and meaningful discussions in the office. 1. DON’T PRETEND TO KNOW EVERYTHING.

advertisement

It starts with building a culture where candor is encouraged and trust is earned throughout the organization. Be humble enough to admit that you don’t have every answer but be committed to leading the charge to find them. Schedule regular syncs (both in-person and virtual) to listen to folks on the frontlines. Understand the challenges as they see them, then communicate an action plan to execute. – Brian Price, Kion (formerly cloudtamer.io) 2. OFFER YOUR TIME AND RESOURCES. Be a more generous leader. What I mean by that is to be generous with your listening and your willingness to help your team. The more you listen, the more your team will feel like their ideas have meaning and they will have more to contribute to the conversations. – Misty Larkins, Relevance

advertisement

3. BE HUMAN, ACCESSIBLE, AND RELATABLE. Leaders must demonstrate humanity, accessibility, and relatability. To inspire a team to do great things means you must lead by example, not just in words, but in action. If it’s “all hands on deck,” that includes the leaders’ hands. Leaders need to make a point to connect with team members to have both personal and professional conversations to ensure a sound understanding of what motivates each member. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB 4. SHOW UP FOR YOUR PEOPLE—EVERY DAY.

advertisement

First, you have to commit to doing this work every day. Some leaders assume they can show up and deliver a heartfelt, motivational talk at a retreat or offsite, and then return to business as usual the next day. To have meaningful breakthrough conversations, you need to be engaged in relationship-building with your team members on a daily basis. This isn’t a one-off event—it’s a commitment. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 5. ENGAGE IN MEANINGFUL DIALOGUE. Facilitate honest and thoughtful conversations. When leaders incorporate vulnerability and empathy into conversations with their team—being transparent and open themselves, it opens up their team to have more meaningful dialogue too. Setting clear and realistic expectations also builds confidence in your team and empowers them to take ownership. This mindset will help your company grow and thrive. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign

advertisement

6. SHARE OPENLY. It starts with vulnerability. This superpower of claiming your own insecurities, hopes, joys, and fears is the elixir for openness. Share your journey, ask powerful questions, and then listen. This will take our conversations to a whole new level. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership 7. CHECK YOUR EGO.

advertisement

Abandon the biases that come along with your expertise so that you may truly hear your team’s questions without predisposed answers. Conversations can only happen when people believe that they are being heard. People will come to you for what you know but will engage because of your capacity to listen. – Chad Latz, BCW Global 8. CREATE A SAFE SPACE. In taking your team to the next level, it is about creating a safe environment for them to realize their potential, making continued development and improvement a mindset. If you are consistently seeking to improve as a business, then you are constantly engaging with your people, constantly inspiring breakthrough conversations, motivating and empowering them as a team, and evolving your business. – Eric Schurke, Moneypenny

advertisement

9. EMPOWER YOUR TEAM. Foster a learning culture that encourages curiosity. Move beyond program updates and metrics by asking deeper questions about how the vision, strategy, and organizational goals connect. Leaders who are willing to ask thoughtful questions and are genuinely curious will widen the aperture—enabling discussions that fuel innovation and leverage the team’s diverse perspectives, expertise, and problem-solving skills. – Rachel Kobetz, Expedia Group 10. PROMOTE INNOVATION.

advertisement

Be genuinely curious. Ask your team: “How do we get closer to our vision?” Facilitate visioning workshops where employees, at all levels in the company, can get together and do a “hack” session where they rethink everything and find the best solutions. Leaders can establish a culture of innovation by having transparent respectful communications where new ideas are welcomed – Pardis Mirmalek, ARTAA AI 11. BE EMPATHETIC. Being an empathetic leader goes a long way to making a breakthrough conversation with their team. Engaging in conversations with an unbiased approach, and being a great listener who is open to suggestions in consensus discussions—but decisive in decision-making will lead to better outcomes with excellent results. – Sameer Penakalapati, CEIPAL corp.

advertisement

12. EXCHANGE STORIES. When the time is right, ask your employees to share their stories and share yours in return. When we learn one another’s background, monumental moments, and lessons learned, we gain a new level of perspective and can more easily offer the benefit of the doubt or align around shared values. – Misty Dykema, Simantel 13. ASK FOR FEEDBACK.

advertisement

Regardless of their status within the organization, individuals should feel empowered to share their critical opinions on how things are being operated. In turn, leaders need more than an ounce of humility and vulnerability to accept and mold to criticisms. In this way, organizations can adapt to needed changes that could take them to the next level. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC