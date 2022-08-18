A guide to live video marketing and commerce

Video commerce is changing the game for B2B and B2C brands, and marketers are taking notice. Think of these new selling strategies as virtual window displays—you know, the fun extravagant ones like Macy’s during the holidays. Just as in-person shopping experiences provide consumers insights into products, specials, and the vibe of a brand through store windows, video is becoming the new interactive display for online storefronts.

More and more marketers are using prerecorded videos to intrigue and inform, while live videos are being used to create interactive selling experiences—a digital version of the experience you might have stepping into a physical store and chatting with the clerk. Livestreaming platforms are allowing brands in all industries to simulate the in-person shopping experience through consumers’ screens. This interactive, customer experience-focused strategy has increased ROI, lead generation, website traffic, and sales. Now, it’s time for companies to transform digital channels into virtual stores that are more than just click-to-buy. The next generation of virtual sales will be focused on creating spaces for customers to hang out, interact, and engage. COMPANIES UTILIZING LIVE VIDEO COMMERCE

Nordstrom launched its live shopping channel in March 2021, focusing on transporting viewers into uniquely themed and personalized shopping experiences. But it isn’t just consumer brands that are implementing this strategy. Eaton, a B2B power management company, began livestreaming on LinkedIn to inform other businesses on topics ranging from the importance of workplace diversity and inclusion initiatives to digitalization insights. Through these interactive livestreams, Eaton gives businesses a taste of what they offer as a company. With hundreds of attendees participating in each event, livestreams have been an effective way for Eaton to drive sales. From fashion to tech and beyond, live video commerce yields big results. According to research done by Vimeo Livestream, 67% of viewers are more likely to buy a ticket for an event after watching a live video, while 45% of viewers are willing to pay for live, exclusive, or on-demand video from businesses or presenters they support. Meanwhile, 56% of consumers ages 25-34 simply want their favorite brands to create more video content. BEST PRACTICES FOR VIDEO MARKETING

Companies looking to use live video as part of their marketing and sales strategy should map their efforts to fundamental marketing principles, putting consistency and credibility at the center of their plan. Creating visual consistency by branding your streams helps reinforce brand awareness and visual identity, while maintaining a consistent posting cadence helps keep you in front of your customers, increasing visibility. One way to help ensure this steady cadence is to repurpose your streams, taking clips from livestreams and posting them for on-demand viewing. This is especially useful for informative and data-driven videos that viewers may want to refer back to later. What you post is an essential part of developing credibility with your audience. Bringing in subject-matter experts as guest hosts can boost perceptions of your content, as can sharing feedback from happy customers. But what you post only matters if you reach the right people—and not all platforms are created equal. Where you livestream should be determined by who your audience is. If you’re a B2C company, you may want to focus on popular mainstays like Facebook, whereas B2B companies are likely to see better results on LinkedIn.

In general, understanding the nuances between B2C and B2B marketing is vital to any campaign, and this is especially true in marketing techniques like livestreaming. LIVE VIDEO MARKETING STRATEGIES FOR B2B BRANDS While some believe that video performs best in the B2C space, B2B marketers are proving there are plenty of opportunities for B2B video. Here are a few critical B2B strategies that my team and I use to support our B2B clients.

1. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INFORMATIONAL STREAMS Livestreams allow B2B brands to showcase products and give detailed information beyond a commercial or press release. These “explainer videos” allow vendors to learn more about products and make informed buying decisions immediately. This helps reduce the B2B buyer’s journey, shortening the time spent in the sales funnel and increasing conversion rates. 2. PRODUCT TUTORIALS

If a prospective buyer does not know how to use a product, there is a greater likelihood that they will not purchase it. The global average for cart abandonment—that is, when users leave their digital shopping carts without buying anything—is 77.24% across all devices. B2B brands can give in-depth tutorials during live video events, building their overall credibility and improving the odds of conversion and partnership. 3. LIVE UPDATES B2B companies must communicate with their clients frequently, but constant calls and email threads can tie up employees’ time, reducing efficiency. Livestream updates are a great way to keep clients up to date with what’s new without dominating the day.

4. INTERNAL COMMUNICATION STREAMS B2B brands don’t just have to share their work with other B2B brands—they must also keep their employees involved. Internal communications streams can give teams relevant information about what is happening next for the company. This tactic enhances their product knowledge and improves the employee experience, making them feel more connected to the company. WHERE SHOULD BRANDS START?

The most important factor of live video commerce is connecting with others. Your first step is to know your audience and the type of content in which they are interested. Once you know who you’re speaking to, make sure you have the tools to create branded, high-quality streams. Finally, hit “stream” and find out how a video-centric storefront impacts your ROI. Nick Mattingly, CEO and Co-Founder of Switcher Studio