3 ways to create a company culture that truly supports work-life balance

The pandemic blurred lines of work and life and wreaked havoc on the notion of balance for many, particularly women. It’s a story I know well: I am a mother of three, a founder and CEO of an early-stage startup, and I was thrust into the role of caregiver for my ailing father last fall, during a pivotal moment for my company.

I am not the only person on my team that feels the tremendous pressure of balancing what can feel like overwhelming work and life commitments, but my personal experience with it has allowed me to build a culture of balance that protects employees’ personal time and builds true, functional flexibility into their weeks. As the definition of how and when we work continues to evolve, companies building their workplace culture in a way that reflects employees’ realities will win when it comes to retention, recruitment and productivity. There are three important ways that leaders can acknowledge that the routines and structures that once kept our work and home lives completely separate have faded, and that despite a shift, many employees have continued to be productive and effective in their full-time roles while also focusing on and tending to the needs of their families.

Acknowledge employees’ external commitments Many people became accustomed to having additional time to connect or coordinate logistics within their family while working from home. Now, with added commutes, mandatory in-office policies, and less flexibility in working hours, many employees will be forced to reevaluate their employment. Employers looking for ways to support these team members can start by asking and observing: What has newfound flexibility allowed for that a traditional work structure did not, and how can you continue to support that? School pickups & drop-offs: Many parents had the opportunity to experience school pickups and drop-offs at times when they would normally be in the office, handing off the responsibility to a nanny or other family member. Now, many cannot find appropriate childcare options to go back to their “normal” school routines.

New care situations: There are more caregivers coming out of the pandemic than ever before. Today, care-giving is the second-largest reason employees are leaving the workforce. In fact, 1 in 5 of your employees is caring for a loved one. The challenges they face as the world returns to “normal” will affect their productivity at work, and contribute to retention issues. Rethink the definition of work More than two years of working remotely has proven that employees are not only capable of working remotely and with increased flexibility, but actually show increased productivity and performance levels. To build workplaces that encourage true employee engagement and satisfaction, we must rethink and redefine “work,” to focus more on output vs. environment. That being said, of course there are limitations and boundaries on what that might look like for your organization. Here are two strategies I have seen be successful both for employers and employees alike—especially as I continue to work through my own parenting and care-giving journeys.

Implement “core hours”: This is a pre-set window of time that employees are expected to be online, accessible, and working. Outside of this window (which is typical 4 to 5 hours of the day), employees should feel free to make up the rest of their work at a time that complements their other obligations—school pickups, soccer practice, doctor’s appointments, hospital visiting hours, etc.

Flexible days: If you do opt for a return to the office, consider keeping WFH days, so employees have some remaining flexibility while also spending time in the office. Hybrid work has proven to be effective and inclusive. Many employees with care situations at home are not able to focus, and look forward to a change in environment. Implement programs and benefits that truly reflect employees In today’s “post-pandemic” workplace, employers should be intentional in the approach to benefits and policies, and especially focused on programs that mirror the company’s values. While compensation and traditional perks remain important, companies recognizing the intersection of life and work, and showing care in how employees are supported in these moments, will come out on top. In fact, over 40% of workers report their company loyalty would increase if benefits were customized to reflect their individual needs. Benefits that break the mold: This means thinking beyond typical parental benefits and standard state-mandated leave policies. Employees are demanding more authentic support from employers- support that reflects their stage of life.

Caregiver support: Although the data suggests family caregivers and parents make up a large portion of the workforce, these employees remain mostly overlooked by workplace policies and benefits. Many organizations are feeling the impact of caregiving employees in their retention efforts—in fact, 4 in 10 working caregivers are at risk of choosing between their jobs and family demands in the next year alone. These employees require innovative programs and policies that are built to meet their exact needs—not carried over from a one-size-fits-all family care benefit. Ultimately, employers hoping to retain top talent must shift to drive employee loyalty through tangible support solutions—for all stages of life. Employees from entry level up to the C-suite have a wide range of needs, and they will continue to expect benefits and programs in the workplace that allow them to integrate these needs into their work.

By actively considering how your organization can support employees who face logistical challenges coming back the office, you can lower attrition, boost employee loyalty, and increase productivity. Jessica Kim is the cofounder and CEO of ianacare, a platform that partners with employers and institutions to deliver practical and emotional support to working family caregivers as part of their benefits package. She is also the co-host of the I Am Not Alone podcast.