An electrical engineer explains how semiconductors are made

2. What do semiconductors do?

Semiconductors are how electronic devices process, store and receive information. For instance, memory chips store data and software as binary code, digital chips manipulate the data based on the software instructions, and wireless chips receive data from high-frequency radio transmitters and convert them into electrical signals. These different chips work together under the control of software. Different software applications perform very different tasks, but they all work by switching the transistors that control the current.

3. How do you build a semiconductor chip?

The starting point for the vast majority of semiconductors is a thin slice of silicon called a wafer. Today’s wafers are the size of dinner plates and are cut from single silicon crystals. Manufacturers add elements like phosphorus and boron in a thin layer at the surface of the silicon to increase the chip’s conductivity. It is in this surface layer where the transistor switches are made.

The transistors are built by adding thin layers of conductive metals, insulators and more silicon to the entire wafer, sketching out patterns on these layers using a complicated process called lithography and then selectively removing these layers using computer-controlled plasmas of highly reactive gases to leave specific patterns and structures. Because the transistors are so small, it is much easier to add materials in layers and then carefully remove unwanted material than it is to place microscopically thin lines of metal or insulators directly onto the chip. By depositing, patterning and etching layers of different materials dozens of times, semiconductor manufacturers can create chips with tens of billions of transistors per square inch.

4. How are chips today different from the early chips?

There are many differences, but the most important is probably the increase in the number of transistors per chip.

Among the earliest commercial applications for semiconductor chips were pocket calculators, which became widely available in the 1970s. These early chips contained a few thousand transistors. In 1989 Intel introduced the the first semiconductors to exceed a million transistors on a single chip. Today, the largest chips contain more than 50 billion transistors. This trend is described by what is known as Moore’s law, which says that the number of transistors on a chip will double approximately every 18 months.

Moore’s law has held up for five decades. But in recent years, the semiconductor industry has had to overcome major challenges—mainly, how to continue shrinking the size of transistors—to continue this pace of advancement.

One solution was to switch from flat, two-dimensional layers to three-dimensional layering with fin-shaped ridges of silicon projecting up above the surface. These 3D chips significantly increased the number of transistors on a chip and are now in widespread use, but they’re also much more difficult to manufacture.