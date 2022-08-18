Taking vacation isn’t just good for your well-being, it’s good for business

When I quit my stable marketing agency job to strike out on my own, I didn’t quite realize the challenge of being an entrepreneur and taking PTO. I didn’t take any real, truly un-plugged PTO for the first few years because—to put it simply—I couldn’t. I was building a fast-growing agency, but I was also the lynchpin to almost everything within it. If I took time off, everything had to pause until I was back in the office.

One of the greatest aspects of growing my company has been the trust that comes with amassing a team of brilliant colleagues. Thanks to them, I know I can take PTO—like, real PTO—without worrying about things slowing down or balls falling out of the air. I only wish I had learned sooner the importance of having a trusted team in place so I could unplug. I now realize that with distance and time off comes ideas, innovations, and fresh perspectives.

As I type this, my family and I are days away from packing into the car and embarking on a two-week East Coast family vacation. I can already taste the lobster rolls—that’s how ready I am. I’m excited to relax on the beach with a book, eat lobster in some shape or form at least once a day, and see family and friends. For one week of my family’s trip, we’ll be back in a familiar spot near the ocean—a place that has played a big role in my life and career, but that we haven’t been back to in three years.

After the trauma of COVID these past two-and-a-half years, it feels more important than ever for entrepreneurs and business leaders to step away from work for a bit. Getting back to the people and places we know and love, but haven’t seen for so long, can breed even more inspiration and renewal.