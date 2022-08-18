Taking vacation isn’t just good for your well-being, it’s good for business

When I quit my stable marketing agency job to strike out on my own, I didn’t quite realize the challenge of being an entrepreneur and taking PTO. I didn’t take any real, truly un-plugged PTO for the first few years because—to put it simply—I couldn’t. I was building a fast-growing agency, but I was also the lynchpin to almost everything within it. If I took time off, everything had to pause until I was back in the office.
One of the greatest aspects of growing my company has been the trust that comes with amassing a team of brilliant colleagues. Thanks to them, I know I can take PTO—like, real PTO—without worrying about things slowing down or balls falling out of the air. I only wish I had learned sooner the importance of having a trusted team in place so I could unplug. I now realize that with distance and time off comes ideas, innovations, and fresh perspectives.
As I type this, my family and I are days away from packing into the car and embarking on a two-week East Coast family vacation. I can already taste the lobster rolls—that’s how ready I am. I’m excited to relax on the beach with a book, eat lobster in some shape or form at least once a day, and see family and friends. For one week of my family’s trip, we’ll be back in a familiar spot near the ocean—a place that has played a big role in my life and career, but that we haven’t been back to in three years.
After the trauma of COVID these past two-and-a-half years, it feels more important than ever for entrepreneurs and business leaders to step away from work for a bit. Getting back to the people and places we know and love, but haven’t seen for so long, can breed even more inspiration and renewal.
As I get ready to return to this special spot out east, it occurs to me that I’m the best version of myself when I’m there. For example, I love to run when I’m there—and I never run at home! Whether it’s the salty air or the change of scenery (or the lobster?), for some reason it’s a place and a habit that have fueled lots of ideas that I’ve brought home with me after vacation and been able to shape my career around.
It was during a run in 2011 that I had an idea for a new invention: a diaper bag insert. That invention never came to fruition—shocking, I know—but it did inspire the idea for my first startup, a crowdfunding site for moms. That one didn’t go anywhere either, but it allowed me to experience firsthand the energy of running a startup and paved the way to starting my current company, Spool. A decade later, Spool was named by PRovoke Media as the fastest-growing marketing agency of 2021. Would I be where I am now had I not taken that run while on vacation?
As my family drives east and I ponder the age-old question of how many lobster rolls are too many lobster rolls (trick question—one can never have too many lobster rolls), I think once again about how important it is for leaders and entrepreneurs to assemble a team that allows them to take the occassional time off. Time away benefits not only our personal and mental health, but the health of our companies. So go. Find your magic place, take time for yourself, and let innovations and ideas blossom.
Catherine Merritt is the founder and CEO of Spool, a Chicago-based marketing agency as well as Spool Ventures.