Digital life insurance took off during COVID-19. Ladder wants to keep the momentum going

Jamie Hale, CEO and cofounder of digital life insurance firm Ladder, looks like he’s perpetually smiling. Even when he dives into statistics, there’s a smile tucked into his voice.

When Hale was 11, his father passed away unexpectedly. His father’s life insurance policy meant he and his mother and brother were able to stay in the same community and continue to be supported by family and friends.

“Life insurance gave us emotional resiliency and it gave us financial resiliency,” he says. Hale went on to Harvard Business School and a career in investment banking. However, he wanted to combine his financial know-how with making an impact. Around the same time, his cofounder Jeff Merkel was leaving his job at Google and struggling with the process of getting life insurance. Hale; his wife, Laura; Merkel; and Jack Dubie, a former Dropbox engineer, decided to found Ladder in 2015.

Life insurance has been sold in the United States since the 1760s, but it’s been slow to digitize. According to a 2017 report from McKinsey & Company, 90% of life insurance policies in the United States are sold through agents or a broker instead of directly from a company, and for traditional life insurance companies, up to 40% of their expenses are tied up in their core processes, such as relying on commissions to agents, which allow less room for flexibility.