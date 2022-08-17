The return to work, and why mass transit is poised for a rebound

In many cities, there’s a simple solution to surging gas prices, expensive cars, limited parking, and massive traffic jams.

It is time to return to buses and trains. Cities have reopened, and people are back to working in person. Just about 8% of employees worked from home due to COVID in May 2022. While mass transit ridership is growing quickly from pandemic lows, overall mass transit ridership is still at 60% of pre-pandemic levels. The fact that transit ridership recovery is behind the return to office work is leading to unsustainable vehicular traffic levels. As early as summer 2021, traffic in places like New York City had reached pre-pandemic levels. Now, traffic levels continue to surge, up 6% in all urban areas in Q1 2022, and that’s despite the Omicron wave. When more results come in, traffic will likely be even worse.

Meanwhile, driving is getting more expensive. Due to supply constraints and fewer refineries, gas prices may remain high for the foreseeable future. Even if prices finally stabilize, historically, when gas is this expensive, mass transit ridership goes up. A 2011 study found that every 10% increase in fuel costs between 2002 and 2009 led to a 4% increase in bus ridership and an 8% increase in rail ridership. Not to mention, the car itself has gotten pricier. While vehicle price increases are finally slowing down, the average new vehicle costs more than $47,000, and most manufacturers are increasing prices by 10%. While driving has gotten harder, mass transit has gotten easier. The pandemic generated much innovation in micro mobility, allowing for easier connections. Whether it be bike share, scooters, ride share, or eventually autonomous vehicles, new connections to mass transit make it easier to travel. Innovative companies like Via and Circuit are providing new ways to connect the last mile from scheduled service.

At some point, the costs and time savings will drive consumers back to higher train and bus ridership. While total rides may remain lower than pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future, unique riders on the system should start to approach pre-pandemic levels. Hybrid work might drive lower ride frequency, but hybrid workers still need mass transit. A commuter might take the train 6 times a week for work rather than 10 and trade their monthly pass for a pay-per-trip. Transit authorities would be wise to change the dialog from total rides to total unique riders, as it better reflects their true impact on the community and scale of their constituencies. Just like a publisher talks about its reach (i.e., the total unique audience), a transit authority should talk about its reach—the unique portion of the population it supports.

Millions of people in these big cities will continue to depend on mass transit, even if they take the train a few times a week instead of every day. The upshot for cities will be how to improve the funding model with lower ridership, with new ways of monetizing that audience, like through advertising and sponsorships. Chris Grosso is the CEO of Intersection, a leading out-of-home media and technology company focused on America’s largest cities.