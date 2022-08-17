If the EPA can’t regulate GHG emissions, how are we going to reduce them?

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) found in June that the U.S. EPA does not have authority to regulate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on the portion of the Clean Air Act (CAA) that EPA had been using as their basis for regulation. One pathway forward is for EPA to leverage a different portion of the CAA. However, that pathway comes with risk that the same judicial decision will happen. A better path forward is for Congress to clearly empower EPA to regulate GHG emissions as the existential threat that they are.

advertisement

advertisement

We’re not there yet. Without regulation, we are left with the power of voluntary action and corporate leadership. If that is our tool, the outlook is not overly optimistic. Global GHG emissions have continued to go up, after some emissions relief in the first year of the pandemic. Voluntary efforts and non-binding international agreements have not yet proven adequate to the challenge at hand. Yet, the SCOTUS decision makes private sector action even more paramount for at least the near-term. In their 2021 progress report, the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) notes that SBTi participants, representing one-third of global market capitalization, voluntarily reduced emissions 29% between 2015 and 2020. While it’s tempting to engage in “if only all companies did the same”-type thinking, a few factors limit the utility of their work: • Renewable energy credits (RECS). Operating wind farms, solar arrays and other clean energy installations generate salable RECS in the U.S. as well the kilowatt hours of electricity that power buildings. The equivalent in the EU are GOs. Organizations purchase RECS to claim cleaner electricity. RECS don’t add new renewables to the system, but rather reallocate the clean energy that’s already there. Technically, as a result of the mechanism, everyone else on the grid gets that much dirtier (“residual mix” is the term used to define grid cleanliness after sold credits are accounted for), as the clean energy has been claimed. RECS can have value from the perspective of an individual organization, and have value as a finance vehicle for renewables, but in the short-term, they don’t change the system. We need the other two-thirds of global market capitalization to invest in more renewables so there are more RECS to go around, not simply compete for the existing renewables pool.

advertisement

• Divesting from high carbon pollution assets that are then picked up by other companies. While removing a more polluting facility from a portfolio can be good organizational climate strategy, that facility often gets transferred to another entity. The reality is that the polluting facility still exists. It has simply been removed from one organization and placed into another. An example that comes to mind is Shell’s net zero strategy—presumably, some other organization will be purchasing their oil assets. Again, it’s effective from an individual organization’s perspective but does not change the system. • Reporting quality. Let’s bolster truth and transparency. This year, we’ve seen green claims by investors called into question (including German prosecutors raiding Deutsche Bank for greenwashing!) as well as questions on the accuracy and completeness of voluntary corporate net zero commitments. That said, it’s much preferred that SBTi participants are moving in the right direction. There is some portion of real progress in their collective climate actions. Given we are currently without U.S. regulation on this front, voluntary efforts like these need to be bolstered. Even in their shortcomings, there are lessons to be had for companies to help ensure our collective success:

advertisement

• Consider whether climate action drives systemic benefits, not just individual organizational success. • Be honest and transparent about the challenges in pursuing bold and ambitious goals. • Make sure actual GHG reductions happen.

advertisement

On the U.S. federal level, the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rules remain, of which I’ve previously written about. Should those proposed rules stand, companies regulated by the SEC who are not yet reporting GHG emissions will have to follow the example of our voluntary reporters. Disclosure of carbon footprint does not have the strength of regulation, but disclosures do set in motion the processes that tend to lead to carbon footprint reduction efforts. Ultimately, we have seen historical success in shifting markets without regulation. The LEED standard in helping move the building sector toward green buildings comes to mind. Ideally, both voluntary efforts and regulations work hand in hand, where the latter provide a floor and the former provide incentives to go above and beyond. Will we see that in the U.S.? Stay tuned! Founder of Climate Positive Consulting, leading the firm’s carbon footprint reduction strategy practice; Author at Routledge.