Burger King blank receipts: What’s behind the mysterious ‘nothing burger’ emails?

If you received an email from Burger King containing a blank receipt for an order you never placed, you’re not alone. Thousands of people have taken to social media to report the ghost receipts. Here’s what you need to know:
- What’s happening? People began receiving emails containing what appeared to be a blank Burger King receipt for an order they never placed. The emails began arriving in people’s inboxes in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, August 9.
- What do the Burger King emails say? The emails contain a typical Burger King receipt. It says “Thanks for ordering from Burger King!” followed by a message saying where the recipient’s Burger King order can be picked up, though the location is blank. The email also doesn’t show other critical information like the order number or cost of the order.
- What email address does the Burger King email come from? According to screenshots on Twitter, the email appears to come from the address promos-coming@your-way.bk.com, which appears to be a valid Burger King promotional marketing email address.
- How scared should I be? The world isn’t ending, but it’s understandable why some people are concerned. Getting a blank receipt for an order you never placed could cause anxiety that someone has accessed your account or payment details.
- Has Burger King been hacked? That’s unknown at this time. We’ve reached out to Burger King to get clarification on the mystery emails, and will update this post with any comment from the company.
- How are people reacting to the mysterious Burger King emails? About as you’d expect: with concern, annoyance, and jokes, as evidenced by the tweets below.
i just got this blank burger king receipt in my email, is this how a horror movie starts pic.twitter.com/zVVGmpCo7y
— maddie ???? マディ (@othatsraspberry) August 9, 2022
@BurgerKing what’s up with the random blank receipt? I definitely didn’t order anything at 2:05 a.m. when this came though. pic.twitter.com/DS6PmCThMQ
— Cody McEachern (@CodyInHiFi) August 9, 2022
i just got a completely blank burger king receipt in my email. it is 12:30 in the morning and i did not order burger king. i do not think i have EVER ordered burger king. this is so menacing pic.twitter.com/QvjhdPcEO3
— jaz ???? ~ (@refasolfa) August 9, 2022
.@BurgerKing Can’t wait for my mysterious late night ghost order? ???? (I didn’t order anything ????) pic.twitter.com/JlTn52e5rl
— Ricky (@BamBamRicky) August 9, 2022
Raise your hand if you got a blank Burger King receipt email. pic.twitter.com/p3DgFjqTlj
— Silent_Knite_ (@TheSilentKnite) August 9, 2022