How smart business leaders can combat inflation and recession worries

With inflation shifting from non-existent to a 40-year high in a matter of months, many business leaders are quickly starting to tighten the belt. Combine that with the largest European war in 75 years, and the upcoming U.S. midterm elections in a highly partisan political and cultural environment, and it’s clear leaders will have to navigate many unknowns over the next several months. While all the experts weigh in on the final outcome, it’s really anyone’s guess what the overall impact will be on the economy.

Whether we see a soft landing or experience a short or prolonged recession, the time to act is now. No one can predict what the world will look like in 18 months with 100% accuracy. I believe the best approach is to understand your environment, focus on customers, and be flexible enough to quickly course correct when needed. Over the next several months, leaders will be facing some difficult decisions. Do you pull back on hiring, product development, or launching a new venture because of an expected recession, and possibly risk losing revenue and lifelong customers? Or, do you invest heavily in the future only to see demand dry up? It can be excruciating to figure out, yet the best companies know exactly what to do—even if that means making difficult cuts. PRIORITIZE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

One thing you can do right now is deeply engage with customers. Creating multiple touchpoints and building strong relationships can be the key to customers sharing their current state of mind with you. And, when that customer sentiment is shared company-wide, everyone can adjust products and services before a shift in buyer sentiment shows up in your numbers. I believe innovative companies develop deep, multi-level customer relationships that enable them to heighten customer experience faster than competitors and connect demand signals directly to their supply chain and production. This is a huge competitive advantage when buyer sentiment shifts and you can meet new expectations and demand trends before your competitors do. Think of a company that’s been stockpiling inventory because of supply chain risk, only to see a drop in customer demand that leads to way too much inventory on hand. That company should quickly pivot to ensure cash is not tied up when a great opportunity presents itself. Putting the customer at the center of everything, and quickly adapting to their needs, is a good idea in any environment.

OPTIMIZE SPEND TO INVEST IN THE FUTURE A typical reaction to a potential recession is to cut spending. How and why spending is cut will have a huge impact on a company’s long-term success. Samsung, for example, invested heavily in brand marketing during, and after, the 2008 financial crisis and became a top-five global brand as part of that effort. The lesson here is to invest in the future because the economy is cyclical. Companies that can invest during a recession can become outsized winners once the economy rebounds. Since not all companies have $200 billion in cash and equivalents like Apple, investing in the face of a potential recession can be very daunting. And yet it can be the best choice if companies take the right approach to managing their spend.

In my experience, spend optimization is far more productive than blind spending cuts across the board. The worst case happens when a company has to cut costs just to remain solvent. They operate with a thin balance sheet, fail to realize their customers’ spending has shifted, and are forced to cut expenses across the board just to make payroll. Other than pure survival, there is no long-term benefit to this type of cut. When you see customer sentiment shifting, your company can reduce spend in areas that have, or will, fall out of favor. Those funds can then be used to shore up balance sheets for a rainy day, or be deployed to new areas of opportunity presented by those changing customer sentiments. Here again, discretion is key to business leadership. Here are some ways you can turn reactive thinking into proactive strategies:

REACTIVE TACTICS: Cutting spend across the board

Customers spending in a price-sensitive manner

Customers stopped spending altogether PROACTIVE STRATEGIES: Prioritize spend based on customer feedback

Update messaging to ensure your value proposition is right for the current market

Look for adjacent buyer segments that are still spending INNOVATE FOR POSITIVE ROI

I believe now is also a good time to optimize spend by focusing on ROI-positive projects. Huge productivity gains were achieved from the rise of the internet, even in the immediate years following the dot-com meltdown in 2000. Technology innovation continues regardless of inflation or recessions, with multiple providers helping customers reduce costs, increase revenue, or both. A great way to lower total cost of ownership is to invest in cloud-based technology solutions. The latest generation of solutions is built on single platforms, which can reduce the cost of administration and ownership. They also provide company-wide data visibility and collaboration to turn customer engagement and insight into actionable products and services. Companies with the cash to invest in visibility, collaboration, and speed can outpace competitors, and those gains can balloon when the economy improves. As you strategize about how to navigate the upcoming turmoil, remember that news headlines are often worse than reality. The Fed will fight inflation one way or another, but we don’t know at what cost to the economy. Expert predictions on the severity and duration of a recession are mixed, so create a culture of deep customer engagement while building the visibility and responsiveness to react quickly to changing needs. This can help set you up for success over the next 18 months and beyond.

Ray Hein is the co-founder and CEO at Propel Software.