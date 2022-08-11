Taming your ‘strengths’ in business

If you do a quick Google search, one of the top 10 job interview questions is: “What are your biggest strengths?” It’s an age-old question recruiters have been asking to help them determine whether to seal the deal with a potential candidate.

Making the offer to onboard a highly-qualified employee who is unafraid to take on new challenges, willing to pitch in when needed, give their all to the workplace, and demonstrates natural leadership skills, sounds like a no-brainer. But what happens when a strength suddenly turns into weakness—a major liability on the job? If colleagues are spreading themselves thinly and the company is complacent about setting up a sustainable system to enable daily workflow operations and processes to run smoothly, this is not atypical, especially when a company is thriving too quickly. Below, 11 Fast Company Executive Board members are sharing their best recommendations to ensure that the following strengths don’t overwhelm your business.

1. DECISIVE Making quick decisions can be a weakness when business gets busy. While it may seem necessary to make fast decisions, it is still important to pause and think critically about the potential repercussions to avoid creating problems down the line. It may seem counterintuitive, but as a leader, I would encourage your team to take a step back and give themselves space to think during busy times. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 2. COLLABORATIVE

Most people would agree that collaboration is a great strength, especially when it comes to decision-making. When the pace of business picks up, however, over-indexing on this obvious strength can have a negative impact, especially for managers charged with making many day-to-day decisions, since the speed of execution is also essential. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 3. HIGH ACHIEVER Many leaders see themselves as having achieved success in their careers by doing tasks that got them noticed. When organizations get busy, it is a great time to practice delegation and empower others. Trust others to complete work that you can’t get to. You may be surprised at what they can do! – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership

4. DRIVEN People will work until they get sick—out of passion or a sense of duty. Relationships will falter, health will suffer, and mental health declines. That’s why leaders need to hire the right amount of staff, place executives in the positions they excel in, and remind their teams to pursue a life outside of work. They should also share options for a healthy work-life balance whenever possible. – Robert Brill, Brill Media 5. TRUSTING

Businesses are built by the employees. So when they become successful, it is often because certain key members are hustlers and the business is often built around them. The key to perpetuating success is to find similar personalities who can lead the organization to the next level by scaling and developing the right systems and processes that allow the company to thrive as an employee-independent business. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 6. PEOPLE PLEASER At some point, the personal touch becomes too difficult or too expensive to maintain for all customers. To prevent this from becoming a weakness, be selective. Be willing to say no, but not because you’re unwilling to take on new customers, because you’re unwilling to compromise on providing the quality that your customers deserve. – Christopher Aliotta, Quantalytix, Inc.

7. MULTITASKER Multitasking is a slippery slope that is better on paper than in practice. As our calendars begin to max out, this subconscious survival skill kills focus and critical deep-work time. Leaders should create space for their teams to focus on the task at hand rather than spinning a bunch of plates. This practice prevents burnout and brings needed focus to the demanding pace that success brings. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design 8. INDEPENDENT

It’s important to approach an organization as a cohesive, goal-driven structure where each of the teams owns their own goals that contribute to the highest level of measured company goals. Oftentimes, leaders need to get out of their own way to achieve this kind of planning, delegation, and accountability while scaling. While it’s easier to do it all yourself, it becomes a limitation to rapid growth. – Fehzan Ali, Adscend Media LLC 9. ENGAGED Working in your business instead of on your business is a common problem for some leaders. It is very easy to lose sight of the bigger picture and get lost in the day-to-day tasks as you scale the company. However, you must take a step back and evaluate your company at a high level in order to continue to grow. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

10. FREE-SPIRITED Spontaneity and flexibility are two things that are great when the business is still small and everyone can afford to get creative when serving their customers. However, as your business gets bigger, a lack of systems and processes can only result in stress and chaos. Standardize your operations before you get too big to handle your own growth. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 11. NATURAL-BORN LEADER

You can not be everywhere at once. I have seen many business owners cause more issues for themselves instead of helping their situation. As you grow and build with profit, you need to understand that you need infrastructure and people you can trust. If you hired someone to do a job you can not micromanage them forever. Doing so will cause distrust in your employees when you should be lifting them up. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand