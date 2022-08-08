Toys ‘R’ Us locations: Full list of Macy stores where the iconic toy retailer has reopened

Brick-and-mortar Toys “R” Us stores are back! Well, kind of. Macy’s has announced the opening of Toys “R” Us stores at its retail locations in nine states, and stores in another 19 states are set to open before the holiday 2022 shopping season.
Some background: The iconic toy retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2017 and the last of the chain’s brick-and-mortar shops closed in January 2021 due to the pandemic. But then in August 2021, Toys “R” Us announced its comeback: It would partner with Macy’s to open stores-within-stores inside the department chain’s locations.
As Fox Business reports, the Toys “R” Us stores inside Macy’s range from between 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet in size, with larger flagship stores set to exist in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.
Current Toys “R” Us locations that are now open inside Macy’s stores include 21 stores in California, three in Georgia, one in Illinois, two in Louisiana, two in Maryland, four in Missouri, two in New Jersey, two in Nevada, and four in New York. Dozens of other stores will open across California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas by October 15, 2022.
This is the list of open Toys “R” Us stores in local Macy’s as of August 2022:
California
- Shoppes At Carlsbad – Carlsbad
- Los Cerritos Center – Cerritos
- Chula Vista Center – Chula Vista
- Serramonte – Daly City
- Downey Stonewood Center – Downey
- North County Fair (Ca) – Escondido
- Fresno Fashion Fair – Fresno
- Shops At River Park – Fresno
- Montclair Plaza – Montclair
- Plaza Bonita – National City
- Antelope Valley – Palmdale
- Stanford (Ca) – Palo Alto
- San Bernardino Inland Center – San Bernardino
- Fashion Valley (Ca) – San Diego
- Oakridge (Ca) – San Jose
- Hillsdale (Ca) – San Mateo
- Santa Ana Mainplace – Santa Ana
- Stockton Sherwood – Stockton
- Visalia – Visalia
- Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza – Walnut Creek
- Westminster (Ca) – Westminster
Georgia
- Cumberland – Atlanta
- Peachtree – Columbus
- Northlake (Ga) – Atlanta
Illinois
- Louis Joliet – Joliet
Louisiana
- Acadiana – Lafayette
- Mall Of Louisiana – Baton Rouge
Maryland
- Annapolis – Annapolis
- Lakeforest (Md) – Gaithersburg
Missouri
- Mid Rivers – Saint Peters
- South County (Mo) – Saint Louis
- Battlefield (Mo) – Springfield
- Chesterfield (Mo) – Chesterfield
New Jersey
- Newport Centre (Nj) – Jersey City
- Brunswick Square – East Brunswick
Nevada
- Henderson Galleria At Sunset – Henderson
- Summerlin – Las Vegas
New York
- Parkchester – Bronx
- Hampton Bays – Hampton Bays
- Sunrise (Ny) – Massapequa
You can also see the full list of upcoming stores on Macy’s website here.