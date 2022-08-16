Helping caregivers rejoin the workforce

Caregivers are a talented and selfless segment of the workforce. Many such individuals—a good number of them professionals—found themselves having to put their careers on hold as they dealt with the challenges of providing care during a pandemic. (Working moms, for example, represented a large portion of the 1.1 million women who exited the workplace in the year leading up to February 2022.)

And they are now finding it difficult to re-enter the workforce. Audible—the Newark, NJ-based audio storytelling company—wants to rewrite the narrative for this sector with its “Next Chapter” Returnship Program, which offers 16- to 20-week paid internships to professionals with recent gaps in their employment history. Of those who have successfully completed the program, more than 80% have received full-time job offers from Audible. Returnships are just one part of the company’s efforts to address diversity and inclusion—and they offer a compelling opportunity in the midst of a historically tight labor market. “We realized that this was an untapped talent pool that we could intentionally offer opportunities,” explains Anne Erni, chief people officer at Audible. Creative approaches to tackling pervasive industry inequities—like “Next Chapter”—have earned Audible a place on Fast Company‘s 2022 list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

CAPITALIZING ON CAREGIVING EXPERIENCE Audible began laying the foundation for returnships prior to the pandemic, and the first cohort launched in February 2020. Returnees gain immersive experiences in a broad swath of Audible teams and initiatives. The company intends to add more returnees to its technology and other teams in 2022, and it is planning on creating a twice-annual hiring program with spring and fall cohorts. Returnship candidates need at least five years of professional experience and must have spent at least one year out of the workforce to care for a child or dependent. One recent participant, Kathryn Zaharek, took a number of years off to raise her children and take care of her family and struggled to rejoin the workforce. At the completion of her returnship, Zaharek landed a job as a senior product manager at Audible, working on features that affect their millions of listeners every day. “When you’re a caregiver, you’re learning to refine your empathy, learning how to prioritize, to roll with the unexpected, and to navigate ambiguity,” Erni says. “We value those skills. And being able to meet the needs of our customers is dependent on bringing these perspectives into the workplace.”

BUILDING PROFESSIONAL SKILLS The returnship program has been carefully mapped out, with measurable benchmarks as well as channels for feedback from managers. To better prepare returnees for success, Audible provides robust mentorship programming and comprehensive training in skill gaps in areas like technology. And unlike traditional internships that fill entry-level jobs, returnees asked to stay by Audible are typically offered mid- and senior-level positions. Erni says the returnship program is Audible’s way of acknowledging that career gaps don’t have to be a hindrance on a résumé. “You can continue your career,” she says. “You can have a fulfilling profession as well as continue to be a mom, a dad, a dutiful daughter, or a cousin for family members who need your help.”