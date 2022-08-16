Bettering the business of builders everywhere

Building a data center is a complex endeavor—any failure can have huge consequences on what are typically multimillion-dollar projects. So, with miles of electrical cable snaking through the jobsite, how can contractors make sure that every single connection is made correctly? That used to involve an inspector manually inspecting each fastener.
Milwaukee Tool recently came up with a better way: a digital torque wrench that attaches the fastener, records the event, and automatically reports the outcome to the builder, owner, and insurer. This torque wrench is just one of many forward-leaning tools developed by Milwaukee with the ultimate goal of helping tradespeople do the job right. “When people think about power tool companies, everybody thinks about their grandfather’s circular saw or a corded drill. But that’s not the world we live in today,” says Paul Fry, Milwaukee Tool’s executive vice president of product management. “Now, our challenge is grasping the future of how jobsites will work and developing comprehensive solutions.”
The unique ways in which the company is bringing those solutions to life has earned Milwaukee Tool a spot on this year’s Fast Company‘s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.
DEVELOPING THE TOOLS OF TOMORROW
Their innovation process starts at jobsites, where Milwaukee Tool employees have spent more than 585,000 hours in the last decade to better understand the challenges of builders. The company’s focus on its users has led to a wave of innovations, with more than 1,500 patents awarded in the last 10 years.
Many of their newest tool features can be traced back to innovations that helped establish Milwaukee’s leadership position in lithium ion battery-powered tools. Solving the design challenges for tools like these forced Milwaukee to move research beyond areas such as torque and blade speed and into new fields like microprocessors, semiconductors, and sensors. The latest features—wireless connectivity and machine learning—offer reduced operating costs (through optimized performance and geotracking of individual tools) and improved safety (with tools that automatically power down if the operator loses control).
“The world is battling every day to evolve, to get safer, be more sustainable, and be more productive even when it’s hard to find skilled workers,” Fry says. “We are bringing together talented, passionate people to figure out how to leverage technology to solve those problems.”
INVESTING IN THE FUTURE
Milwaukee is continuing to push forward developing the next generation of tools. The company has announced several corporate expansion projects that will create more than 1,700 new jobs, and recently introduced a new $14 million technology office in the heart of Chicago.
Beyond financial investments in R&D, the company’s culture prioritizes rapid innovation. Fry says Milwaukee prides itself on rapid front-end implementation to get products into the market more quickly. New tools and features are often designed, tested, and stocked on store shelves in just a year or two, giving employees the satisfaction of seeing their ideas make an immediate impact.
“We have a relentless investment in technology and commitment to speed to market,” Fry says. “The challenges we are solving for are clear, and we are making an impact now—not five or seven years from now.”