Bettering the business of builders everywhere

Building a data center is a complex endeavor—any failure can have huge consequences on what are typically multimillion-dollar projects. So, with miles of electrical cable snaking through the jobsite, how can contractors make sure that every single connection is made correctly? That used to involve an inspector manually inspecting each fastener.

Milwaukee Tool recently came up with a better way: a digital torque wrench that attaches the fastener, records the event, and automatically reports the outcome to the builder, owner, and insurer. This torque wrench is just one of many forward-leaning tools developed by Milwaukee with the ultimate goal of helping tradespeople do the job right. “When people think about power tool companies, everybody thinks about their grandfather’s circular saw or a corded drill. But that’s not the world we live in today,” says Paul Fry, Milwaukee Tool’s executive vice president of product management. “Now, our challenge is grasping the future of how jobsites will work and developing comprehensive solutions.”

The unique ways in which the company is bringing those solutions to life has earned Milwaukee Tool a spot on this year’s Fast Company‘s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

DEVELOPING THE TOOLS OF TOMORROW

Their innovation process starts at jobsites, where Milwaukee Tool employees have spent more than 585,000 hours in the last decade to better understand the challenges of builders. The company’s focus on its users has led to a wave of innovations, with more than 1,500 patents awarded in the last 10 years.