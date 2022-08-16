Games that fuel innovation

Employees at Alex Lee, Inc.—the multibillion-dollar parent company to Merchants Distributors, Lowes Foods, W. Lee Flowers, and Souto Foods—who show potential for internal advancement are placed in five-person teams to develop potential business ventures. They ultimately face off for funding in a competition—clearly inspired by the popular TV show Shark Tank—called “Spark Tank,” in which the winners are awarded seed funding to further explore their ideas.

The competition is part of the North Carolina-based company’s one-year executive leadership development program. And the results have been lucrative: Employees have been empowered to innovate, and their winning ideas have collectively generated millions in additional revenue streams. It’s just one example of employee creativity—the result of efforts to ignite creativity at all levels of the company—that puts Alex Lee on Fast Company‘s 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Innovators.

THE SPARK OF INNOVATION

Spark Tank participants submitted bottom line-boosting ideas that increased the profile of local stores (as well as local small businesses), while others found ways to make money from previously untapped (and overlooked) places.

One winning team came up with “Beer Run,” a program in which trucks from Lowes Foods in North Carolina and South Carolina now transport cases of beers from area microbreweries to other store locations throughout both states. “These partnerships have allowed us to have a footprint in the Carolinas with the most cutting edge, interesting kinds of craft beer,” explains Robert Vipperman, chief people officer and chief strategy officer at Alex Lee.