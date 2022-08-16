Closing the health equity gap

Interacting with healthcare providers while dealing with a medical issue can be an anxiety-raising experience: on top of concerns about your own well-being, there are financial worries and the frustrations of navigating a complex bureaucracy. It’s even more fraught for patients who are transgender or nonbinary—those individuals who often encounter obstacles in many settings, including healthcare. Which is why forward-thinking companies that are seeking ways to improve the customer experience are also bolstering gender-affirming care.

Athenahealth—the Watertown, MA-based company that creates innovative healthcare technology connecting clinicians, patients, payers, and partners through electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools—held it first companywide hackathon, in which employees were tasked with developing code-based product enhancements and other new solutions that would bridge equity gaps in healthcare. The project that ultimately moved forward led to an improved experience on athenaOne, the company’s suite of electronic health records (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solutions. The major enhancements enabled more accurate and comprehensive recording and display of patient information—including name used, gender identity, and pronouns—throughout appropriate workflows, summaries, dashboards, and charts.

“It provides awareness and visibility into the true patient you’re talking to and facilitates a better conversation,” says Chad Dodd, Athenahealth’s vice president of product development. “That starts at the front desk, with making someone feel comfortable and welcome in the practice, and continues all the way into the conversation with the provider.”

A few months after the May 2021 hackathon, more than 100 employees collaborated during a five-day codefest (another first for the company) that brought a slew of ideas to athenaOne.