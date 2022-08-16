Engineering a turnaround

In 2009, Singapore-based DBS Bank was, well, struggling. “People joked that DBS stood for ‘damn bloody slow,'” says Bidyut Dumra, executive director and group head of innovation at DBS. “We were regrettably notorious for our lack of customer centricity and customer-friendly products.”
DBS leadership set an ambitious decade-long turnaround plan. Starting in 2009, it devoted itself to transforming to the “Asian Bank of Choice.” Towards the end of 2013, as a response to the rise of fintechs, DBS added digitalization to its Asian strategy. This evolved the following year to a new vision of becoming the “Best Bank in the World.” DBS radically rethought its processes and service standards, aiming to deliver a top-tier user experience. The bank upgraded its back-end technology, pouring resources into talent, software, and services that would let the organization run more efficiently and deliver the types of digital banking solutions—from mobile banking to e-payment services—that customers wanted.
Those efforts paid off. DBS reached those goals ahead of schedule and built a culture of innovation that has continued to fuel expansion into markets once unimagined. DBS’s focus on continuous reinvention has opened new doors for the bank—and earned it a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.
BUILDING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION
The bank’s Innovation Group was formed to drive this agenda. And its success laid the groundwork for a culture of innovation—educating team members across the organization on how to identify, nurture, and grow creative thinking. “Our fundamental principle was that you need innovators to innovate, so let’s create innovators,” Dumra says.
An important component is the DBS innovation pyramid—a framework designed to encourage and support innovation. The 4-tier pyramid sorts propositions into viability categories: Today, Tomorrow, The Day After, and the long-shot Wildcard. A series of grants and investments helps to support these initiatives, from funding moonshot ideas internally to providing growth-stage capital aimed at supporting startups in the fintech space.
A PIPELINE OF POSSIBILITIES
These innovation efforts have played a key role in reinventing DBS. The company has approved dozens of innovation projects—from a chatbot featuring deep-sentiment analysis to a suite of digital offerings driven by machine learning—making it to market.
Consider the case of the DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx. The cryptocurrency and digital payments exchange got its start in 2019, when DBS’s then head of electronic trading learned all he could about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. He lobbied DBS to send him to an executive education program in fintech and took that knowledge to build a concept of a digital exchange at DBS.
At many companies, white-hot entrepreneurial ideas can flame out without institutional support. At DBS, the culture of innovation—and employee passion—helped push the DDEx idea through a very thorough review process, earning approval from bank leadership and clearing Singapore’s rigorous regulatory standards. DDEx, which formally launched in 2020 to a small pool of accredited investors, has surpassed 1 billion Singapore dollars in trading volume, with S$800 million (or US$570 million) in digital assets under custody by the end of 2021. “It’s all about creating a pipeline of possibilities,” Dumra says. “Our innovation agenda was to build a creative workforce, and then put that creativity to work.”