Engineering a turnaround

In 2009, Singapore-based DBS Bank was, well, struggling. “People joked that DBS stood for ‘damn bloody slow,'” says Bidyut Dumra, executive director and group head of innovation at DBS. “We were regrettably notorious for our lack of customer centricity and customer-friendly products.”

DBS leadership set an ambitious decade-long turnaround plan. Starting in 2009, it devoted itself to transforming to the “Asian Bank of Choice.” Towards the end of 2013, as a response to the rise of fintechs, DBS added digitalization to its Asian strategy. This evolved the following year to a new vision of becoming the “Best Bank in the World.” DBS radically rethought its processes and service standards, aiming to deliver a top-tier user experience. The bank upgraded its back-end technology, pouring resources into talent, software, and services that would let the organi­zation run more efficiently and deliver the types of digital banking solutions—from mobile banking to e-payment services—that customers wanted.

Those efforts paid off. DBS reached those goals ahead of schedule and built a culture of innovation that has continued to fuel expansion into markets once unimagined. DBS’s focus on continuous reinvention has opened new doors for the bank—and earned it a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

BUILDING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION

The bank’s Innovation Group was formed to drive this agenda. And its success laid the groundwork for a culture of innovation—educating team members across the organization on how to iden­tify, nurture, and grow creative thinking. “Our fundamental principle was that you need innovators to innovate, so let’s create innovators,” Dumra says.