New ideas that help sick kids in need

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Memphis, TN, has long been admired for providing free medical care to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To help find new ways to fund its mission, the nonprofit organization has turned to employee-driven innovation: Staff members at ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, are encouraged to spend 20% of their work time pursuing organization-improvement projects.

One such project, conceived by a web software engineer, led to the development of a payment platform that accepts cryptocurrency donations. In just six months, the crypto program—created for a growing pool of (mostly young) philanthropists who regularly use digital currencies—took in $1 million in contributions from more than 100,000 donors. For St. Jude, which has during the past 60 years relied on financial contributions to fund its mission—and was recently named the No. 1 Most Trusted nonprofit Brand in 2022 by Morning Consult—this was a smart pivot to a more technologically connected demographic.

In the midst of an ambitious $12.9 billion strategic plan (to expand care and research to help more than 400,000 kids with cancer worldwide each year), Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, looks to the past to help map the future. “Innovation and inclusion have been core values since our founding and are more important than ever,” he says. “Looking ahead, we encourage our team members to share our story in different and exciting ways to reach new audiences and deepen connections with our more than 12 million generous donors.” For its wide range of employee-empowerment efforts—including idea exchanges and celebrating diversity—ALSAC has been named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2022.

CREATING NEW DONOR EXPERIENCES

Most nonprofit organizations have been slow to adopt digital coins as donation options—undoubtedly due to their headline-making volatility. But ALSAC employee Marc Sepulveda saw this untapped market as an opportunity to introduce the mission of St. Jude to a new donor base that skews younger than its traditional donor demographic. Sepulveda worked with ALSAC’s innovation division to build a seamless experience catering to this new generation of benefactors.