New ideas that help sick kids in need

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Memphis, TN, has long been admired for providing free medical care to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To help find new ways to fund its mission, the nonprofit organization has turned to employee-driven innovation: Staff members at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, are encouraged to spend 20% of their work time pursuing organization-improvement projects.
One such project, conceived by a web software engineer, led to the development of a payment platform that accepts cryptocurrency donations. In just six months, the crypto program—created for a growing pool of (mostly young) philanthropists who regularly use digital currencies—took in $1 million in contributions from more than 100,000 donors. For St. Jude, which has during the past 60 years relied on financial contributions to fund its mission—and was recently named the No. 1 Most Trusted nonprofit Brand in 2022 by Morning Consult—this was a smart pivot to a more technologically connected demographic.
In the midst of an ambitious $12.9 billion strategic plan (to expand care and research to help more than 400,000 kids with cancer worldwide each year), Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, looks to the past to help map the future. “Innovation and inclusion have been core values since our founding and are more important than ever,” he says. “Looking ahead, we encourage our team members to share our story in different and exciting ways to reach new audiences and deepen connections with our more than 12 million generous donors.” For its wide range of employee-empowerment efforts—including idea exchanges and celebrating diversity—ALSAC has been named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2022.
CREATING NEW DONOR EXPERIENCES
Most nonprofit organizations have been slow to adopt digital coins as donation options—undoubtedly due to their headline-making volatility. But ALSAC employee Marc Sepulveda saw this untapped market as an opportunity to introduce the mission of St. Jude to a new donor base that skews younger than its traditional donor demographic. Sepulveda worked with ALSAC’s innovation division to build a seamless experience catering to this new generation of benefactors.
Annette Green, ALSAC’s chief people officer, sees a direct link between the success of this program and the workplace environment: “Our donor experience will only be great if our employee experience is greater.”
FUELING INNOVATION THROUGH DIVERSITY
Green says diversity is key to ALSAC’s innovation efforts. The organization has developed a robust diversity, equity, and inclusion program that puts a special emphasis not only on hiring employees with diverse perspectives but also on amplifying their opinions and ideas. ALSAC leaders regularly host company-wide calls, during which employees are encouraged to share ideas about everything from marketing to operations.
ALSAC also provides career accelerators, executive coaching, and cross-functional team opportunities to further cultivate talent—especially multicultural talent—from within. Such efforts have led to a 91% positive feedback rating among employees and historically low turnover (in the midst of the so-called Great Resignation). “The best organizations lead from every seat,” Green says. “And we want to give our employees the tools and opportunities to be able to do that.”