Innovation that’s more than skin deep

The great promise of metaverse technology is a world in which virtual reality impacts how we learn and interact with each other. One example, in use right now, is how global skin-care company Dermalogica is utilizing this technology to train skin therapists around the world.

Using software called Metahuman Creator—which allows designers to create photorealistic faces with a wide range of features and skin tones—Dermalogica’s global education team developed “Natalia,” an avatar whose appearance changes to show how facial skin and muscle change over time.

The idea for Natalia came from an unexpected place: an employee in the company’s sales department. An avid gamer, he saw the potential in using gaming software for skin education. Dermalogica fosters a culture of skill development in which employees are encouraged to pursue out-of-their-lane ideas. “One of our guiding principles is that innovation belongs to everybody in the organization. We’ve got individuals who can think for themselves and run with the ideas they have,” says Dermalogica CEO Aurelian Lis.

Dermalogica’s skin therapists, retail associates, and brand partners use Natalia help them improve the client and customer experience. This pioneering use of metaverse technology—and the corporate culture in which it was conceived—has earned Dermalogica a spot on Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators.