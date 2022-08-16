Innovation that’s more than skin deep

The great promise of metaverse technology is a world in which virtual reality impacts how we learn and interact with each other. One example, in use right now, is how global skin-care company Dermalogica is utilizing this technology to train skin therapists around the world.
Using software called Metahuman Creator—which allows designers to create photorealistic faces with a wide range of features and skin tones—Dermalogica’s global education team developed “Natalia,” an avatar whose appearance changes to show how facial skin and muscle change over time.
The idea for Natalia came from an unexpected place: an employee in the company’s sales department. An avid gamer, he saw the potential in using gaming software for skin education. Dermalogica fosters a culture of skill development in which employees are encouraged to pursue out-of-their-lane ideas. “One of our guiding principles is that innovation belongs to everybody in the organization. We’ve got individuals who can think for themselves and run with the ideas they have,” says Dermalogica CEO Aurelian Lis.
Dermalogica’s skin therapists, retail associates, and brand partners use Natalia help them improve the client and customer experience. This pioneering use of metaverse technology—and the corporate culture in which it was conceived—has earned Dermalogica a spot on Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators.
HUMAN-DRIVEN INNOVATION
Critical to Dermalogica’s success is the premium the company puts on face-to-face encounters, Lis says. Corporate employees are encouraged to leave the office—to travel to industry conferences or visit suppliers—every two months. These trips help employees stay connected to the people they serve and to better identify and address problems that aren’t always visible through digital communication alone.
The company also encourages “growth hacking conferences” where senior managers test and learn software used throughout the company. These events help participants gain a holistic understanding of how technology is used across departments. “We need to make sure that all our people are deeply knowledgeable of their areas,” Lis says. “If you don’t know how something works, you’ll never be able to innovate in it, because it’s a black box.”
Beyond digital innovation, the company is focused on tangible innovations that can benefit not only the company’s bottom line but also the world at large. To that end, Dermalogica has prioritized sourcing sustainable packaging and ingredients that will affect global products and processes.
One result of this initiative is fully recyclable mono-material packaging. For example, pumps used on skincare products—with multiple components made from plastic, metal, and other nonrecyclable materials— have long posed sustainability challenges.
Through a partnership with a consumer packaging company, Dermalogica developed a fully recyclable pump that allows the entire bottle to be seamlessly recycled. The pump is also resilient enough that it doesn’t need to be shipped in a plastic bag, further reducing waste.
“This is another a great example,” Lis says, “of how creating an innovation culture in the company can actually be important for the world.”