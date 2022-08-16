Reimagining everyday play

In the mid-1990s, toy company Spin Master introduced a line of planes called Air Hogs. The toys were simple to use and safe, powered by compressed air rather than the tiny combustion engines found on conventional (as well as more expensive and complicated) RC model planes. Air Hogs were an instant success, and the company continues to introduce hot sellers nearly 30 years later.

“We spend a lot of time observing how kids and their families play,” says Max Rangel, global president and CEO of Spin Master. “We love when people tell us, ‘You think like a six-year-old.’ We work hard to build the intuition to know what will mesmerize and delight a child.”

Spin Master has applied its creative approach to invent and develop engaging toys and experiences—from Air Hogs to its Toca Boca digital apps—designed to entertain kids while sparking their creativity. Spin Master’s proven success in finding new ways to play has made it one of the world’s leading children’s entertainment companies—and earned it a place on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

FINDING THE BEST IDEAS

Each year, Spin Master evaluates more than 3,500 pitches for new toys, digital games, and entertainment content. The Toronto-based company has an internal innovation and design team dedicated to developing toy concepts, but it also recognizes that great ideas can come from anywhere. To find those creative breakthroughs, Spin Master partners with other toy creators and invests in promising startups.