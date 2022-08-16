Reimagining everyday play

In the mid-1990s, toy company Spin Master introduced a line of planes called Air Hogs. The toys were simple to use and safe, powered by compressed air rather than the tiny combustion engines found on conventional (as well as more expensive and complicated) RC model planes. Air Hogs were an instant success, and the company continues to introduce hot sellers nearly 30 years later.
“We spend a lot of time observing how kids and their families play,” says Max Rangel, global president and CEO of Spin Master. “We love when people tell us, ‘You think like a six-year-old.’ We work hard to build the intuition to know what will mesmerize and delight a child.”
Spin Master has applied its creative approach to invent and develop engaging toys and experiences—from Air Hogs to its Toca Boca digital apps—designed to entertain kids while sparking their creativity. Spin Master’s proven success in finding new ways to play has made it one of the world’s leading children’s entertainment companies—and earned it a place on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.
FINDING THE BEST IDEAS
Each year, Spin Master evaluates more than 3,500 pitches for new toys, digital games, and entertainment content. The Toronto-based company has an internal innovation and design team dedicated to developing toy concepts, but it also recognizes that great ideas can come from anywhere. To find those creative breakthroughs, Spin Master partners with other toy creators and invests in promising startups.
These collaborations are set up to be mutually beneficial: Rangel notes that many creators are excited to work with Spin Master because of the company’s commitment to quickly bringing ideas to market, and its willingness to partner with inventors throughout the creative process. Spin Master also is committed to sharing ownership of the final outcome through performance incentives and other profit-sharing arrangements.
“We’re very open minded and collaborative, which is a key for innovation,” Rangel says. “We bring people together—from a brand manager to advanced-concept teams, inventors, and digital designers. We host ‘concept jams,’ where we ideate and get the best out of different cross-functional ways of thinking.”
The company is already nurturing the next generation of toy designers through its Future of Play scholarships, offering financial support and mentorship to students from underrepresented communities, and its global Toy Invention Program, which gives aspiring inventors an academic path to study toy development.
THE PATH TO INNOVATION
So what does tomorrow’s play experience look like? At Spin Master, it’s all about helping kids integrate their digital and physical worlds. For instance, the company partnered with Otismo, a developer of game-based learning apps for children with special needs, to introduce Sago Mini First Words. Designed with speech pathologists, child psychologists, and early child development experts, the app provides children with a customized learning experience. The company also recently announced an animated series with Apple TV+ based on its popular Sago Mini World app.
“We want to remain the most innovative children’s entertainment company,” Rangel says. “Open-mindedness permeates everything we do. It’s not just toy creation, game development, or storytelling— it’s the talent we bring to the company, from marketing to HR. It’s part of who we are.”