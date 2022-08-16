The pharmacy, reimagined

While the old perception of a pharmacist may be a Norman Rockwell-like apothecary hunched behind a counter filling pill bottles, Walgreens believes its team of health professionals have the potential to do much more. The pharmacy giant is undertaking efforts to improve access to care across its network of nearly 9,000 stores.

“The goal is to think about pharmacy and clinical services across the entire continuum of a consumer’s and patient’s clinical care, whether it’s acute illnesses, primary care, post acute, hospital readmissions, and end of life,” says Anita Allemand, chief transformation and integration officer of Walgreens parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “And, in the process, it is elevating the role of pharmacists.” It’s these bold initiatives to transform its company and spark a shift in how healthcare is delivered that helped Walgreens, led by Roz Brewer—one of only two Black female CEOs among Fortune 500 companies—earn a spot on Fast Company’s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies. NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH DESTINATIONS During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens’ team of more than 60,000 immunizers played a key role in testing and delivering vaccines. Now the company is planning to move further into testing and treating illnesses, as well as offering primary care and other health services. Walgreens is conducting point-of-care testing pilots, where pharmacists test for common illnesses and, when appropriate, provide treatment plans and prescriptions. To give pharmacists more time to focus on customers and patients, Walgreens is investing in microfulfillment centers across the country designed to automate the process of filling certain prescriptions and remove routine tasks from the pharmacy.

Meanwhile, it is leveraging investments in healthcare companies such as VillageMD, Shields Health Solutions, and CareCentrix to deliver a broader range of services to customers and patients. For instance, through its majority stake in VillageMD, Walgreens continues to roll out full-service primary care practices in its retail stores. In New Jersey and California, the company has opened Walgreens Health Corner locations where patients and caregivers can work with healthcare advisors to get information about their treatment plans and find helpful healthcare education and resources. Between VillageMD and Health Corners, Walgreens expects to be able to offer in-person health services in more than 50% of its locations. The company is also investing heavily in technology, including developing apps and online services that give customers more options for accessing services, whether in-person consultations with health and medical advisors, doctors or pharmacists, or online refills delivered to their home. “We’re launching digital capabilities and physical assets that truly are combined to provide whole-person care when and where it’s needed,” Allemand says. MOVING TOWARDS HEALTH EQUITY Part of Walgreens aim is to improve health equity. With Brewer at the helm, the company is well positioned to improve health access. Nearly 80% of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens, and its national footprint covers many communities where access to traditional health care services is limited. Indeed, roughly half of the VillageMD primary care clinics Walgreens has planned are in communities that are medically underserved.

“We have a multi-tiered approach to health equity, using our stores, partnering with community organizations, and harnessing technology to make it really convenient for our customers,” Allemand says. “Our vision is to be a leading partner for health and well-being in the community.”