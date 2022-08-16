Empowering what’s next in creativity through data storage

Every year, data storage company Western Digital holds an innovation bazaar, bringing employees together to brainstorm ideas for the next big thing in data infrastructure. Last year, the event had a twist: Employees participated in a custom-designed role-playing video game. Each employee chose an avatar, then wandered around a pixelated world on their own unique innovation adventure, holding conversations about creativity with digital versions of their coworkers.

The concept was a nod to recent advancements Western Digital products had enabled in gaming culture and proof of the power of data storage to drive creativity and foster innovation. “We believe in unlocking possibilities through digital transformation,” says Joel Davis, vice president, creative and content, global corporate marketing at Western Digital. The company’s pursuit of this goal during the past year—and its employees’ drive to continue designing data storage solutions that pave the way for new experiences—earned Western Digital a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. POWERING INNOVATION IN FILM, MUSIC, AND MORE When you watch an arresting ad for your favorite product or a mind-blowing short film on YouTube, your first thought is unlikely to have anything to do with data storage. But without the huge advancements in storage capability spearheaded by Western Digital, many of the latest innovations in film simply wouldn’t be possible.

“Whether it’s shooting in higher resolution or using drones to film from perspectives that weren’t previously possible, advancements in data storage have enabled creators to realize their visions in new ways,” Davis says. It’s not just filmmakers who rely on data to make amazing things. Graphic designers, musicians, DJs, photographers, animators, and more couldn’t do what they do without hard drives, USB drives, memory cards, and other data storage solutions designed with their goals in mind. “Better data storage allows people to control their destiny as creators,” Davis says. “It makes for better creative experiences, and I think people are starting to understand that.” Davis and his team drew inspiration from these creative customers and recently unveiled a new tagline, “Create What’s Next,” to encapsulate the possibility of data in a genuine and effective way.

GREATER INCLUSIVITY, SMARTER INVENTIONS Recent years have seen gaming become more immersive, realistic, and complex. Some versions of popular games now have file sizes of more than 100 gigabytes, making high-capacity data storage essential. In 2021, Western Digital focused on enhancing the next-generation console gaming experience by introducing a variety of low-cost, high-performance drives that let gamers load data with unprecedented speed. Western Digital’s inclusive culture makes each new innovation stand out from the pack. Lately, the company has invested heavily in helping to close the STEM gender gap. Through a program called She Invents, seasoned inventors work with less-experienced female counterparts to share knowledge about Western Digital’s patent process. The program also emphasizes adding women to patent review committees, putting them in positions where they can become mentors to the next generation of female inventors. “Having different points of view helps make for a better community and ultimately better products,” Davis says. You might not think of Western Digital’s products the next time you play a video game or listen to music. But odds are they’re there, behind the scenes, making your experience possible.