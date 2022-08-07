Why the UN’s recent declaration on human rights should be taken seriously

advertisement

What do these have in common? They represent the new frontier in human rights. The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on July 28, 2022, to declare the ability to live in “a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment” a universal human right. It also called on countries, companies, and international organizations to scale up efforts to turn that into reality. The declaration is not legally binding—countries can vote to support a declaration of rights while not actually supporting those rights in practice. The language is also vague, leaving to interpretation just what a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is.

Still, it’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws. I am a geographer who focuses on environmental justice, and much of my research investigates relationships between development-driven environmental change, natural resource use, and human rights. Here are some examples of how similar resolutions have opened doors to stronger actions. How the concept of human rights expanded In 1948, in the aftermath of World War II, the newly formed United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in response to the atrocities of the Holocaust. The declaration wasn’t legally binding, but it established a baseline of rights intended to ensure the conditions for basic human dignity.

The resolution on the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment was approved without dissent, though eight countries abstained: Belarus, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Syria. The human right to water Voluntary human rights declarations also can be instrumental in changing state policy and providing people with new political tools to demand better conditions. The human right to water is one of the strongest examples of how UN resolutions have been used to shape state policy. The resolution, adopted in 2010, recognizes that access to adequate quantities of clean drinking water and sanitation are necessary to realize all other rights. Diarrheal disease, largely from unsafe drinking water, kills half a million children under age 5 every year.

The Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples discusses a right to free, prior, and informed consent about development and industrial projects that would affect Indigenous people. That has been a powerful tool for Indigenous peoples to demand due process through the legal system. In Canada, Paraguay, and Kenya, Indigenous peoples have used the resolution to help win important legal victories before human rights courts with rulings that have led to land restitution and other legal gains. Tools for change UN declarations of human rights are aspirational norms that seek to ensure a more just and equitable world. Even though declarations like this one are not legally binding, they can be vital tools that people can use to pressure governments and private companies to protect or improve human well-being.

Change can take time, but I believe this latest declaration of human rights will support climate and environmental justice across the world. Joel E. Correia is an assistant professor of Latin American studies at the University of Florida. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.