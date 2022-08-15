3 ways your company can build that vital emotional connection with customers

For me, good marketing is all about empathy. It’s about placing yourself in the shoes of your buyer, knowing what they need, and delivering it. They have the pain, but we have the aspirin.

This approach applies in every industry, including technology. If you’re still talking to your buyers from a speed-and-feed standpoint, you’re missing the emotional connection that should be at the heart of your marketing. Companies can’t thrive if their defining purpose is to sell this or that widget. B2B buyers are people too. Establishing an emotional connection should be the aim of every business. Doing so opens virtual doors for sellers, helps increase share of wallet, and also brings about advocacy. But how do you do this? A brand feels meaningful to people when it connects to the fundamental human need it serves. Here are three ways to elevate your brand, show how it addresses a human need, and resonate with your customers at their core.

1. WRITE A CLEAR MISSION STATEMENT Effective marketing establishes an emotional connection to customers and makes your brand feel meaningful. The first step to such a marketing strategy is to take a step back. Consider the human need your brand addresses, assess your marketing efforts, and make sure there is a connection between the two. Then write a brand mission statement that says exactly how you’re meeting your customers’ human needs—in other words, you’ll need to know what problem it is that you are helping solve.

To determine what your mission statement should look like, consider those of global brands like Salesforce (“To empower companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way.”) and Starbucks (“To inspire and nurture the human spirit—one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.”) These world-leading brands spell out their mission in direct terms, and state simply and understandably their connection to their customers. These mission statements describe what the companies do in words that reach beyond product or service. They explain clearly the way that the companies fulfill a need their customers have. Even a high-tech company like Salesforce has a mission statement that focuses on the basic human need that it addresses. 2. BUILD EMOTIONAL CONNECTIONS

At this point, you may be wondering if customers care at such a deep level. Do they really seek out brands with which they feel an emotional connection? It’s a good question, and the answer is yes! People choose to do business with companies that are built around things like empathy and social responsibility. A study by Capgemini found that 70% of consumers spend twice as much with the brands they feel an emotional attachment to, while 82% always buy from a brand with which they have a high emotional engagement. Such eye-opening statistics should be enough to convince you that today’s consumers seek out brands they feel connect with them on an emotional level. People want to do business with companies that offer meaning. It’s great if your product or service makes a customer’s day a bit easier; it’s far better if your company’s mission matches a customer’s desire for personal significance. It’s not an exaggeration to say that customers want to fall in love with your brand’s mission.

Strive to be the brand that your customers can’t live without. 3. SHOW CUSTOMERS YOU’RE THERE FOR THEM For many companies, it’s relatively simple to connect their brand with a basic human need—think companies that were founded to do a social good. But even companies in the tech world can leverage a human need to build a bridge between their business and positive impact.

For example, my company Telesign is in the business of fraud prevention and messaging services. We provide B2B solutions that stop bad things from happening to end customers, like identity theft and account hacking. Our solutions are high-tech and not easy for customers to understand, yet the human need they address is obvious. We deliver certainty and security. Our mission statement avoids terms like “fraud prevention” and “messaging service.” Instead, it reads: “To make the digital world a safer place for everyone.” It resonates with customers because it focuses on the human need for certainty and security, because that, in essence, is what we offer. Finding the why for your business and how it solves the headache of your buyer is key.

FINAL TAKEAWAY Understand customers. Know what they need, what can make them successful, and how you can be a partner to them in achieving success. That’s the mission of all companies, whatever industry they’re in. If you have strayed from it, take the time to reevaluate your brand and reconnect it to the human need your company addresses. Center on a deeper, more meaningful mission and you’ll drive success at your business for years to come. Kristi Melani is Chief Marketing Officer and GTM Strategy at Telesign.