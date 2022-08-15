How to break the curse of perfectionism

What if you couldn’t graduate college unless you had a perfect 4.0 GPA? That might sound ridiculous, but you could be constantly putting this sort of pressure on yourself in your career and life. You may be cursed by perfectionism and not even know it.

A friend of mine recently left a high-powered job in tech to follow his dream to go to furniture-making school. As the semester progressed, he hit points of frustration and wasn’t sure he’d be happy with the result of his final project. I asked him: Why did you go to furniture school? To make one perfect piece of furniture? Or to make progress on the skills you need to be a furniture-maker? This type of reset is important for many areas of life, including work. It can be a hard shift to make. Society may make you feel pressure to be perfect and that mistakes are a threat to your ego. You may feel disappointed and dissatisfied when you think you fail to meet these expectations. BE A LEARNER, NOT A PERFECTIONIST

Learning is the opposite of perfectionism. Learning accepts and expects you are always in process. Embracing continuous learning requires cultivating a growth mindset, which involves being open to trying new things, embracing mistakes, and learning from them. In my experience, very few people want to talk about mistakes—they only want to highlight the wins. This is a huge missed opportunity for learning for individuals, as well as for work teams. SIX WAYS TO BREAK THE CURSE The first step to breaking the curse of perfectionism is realizing your perfectionist tendencies and choosing to be a learner instead. Here are some recommendations for how to put this into practice.

1. REFRAME TO SEE DIFFERENTLY Sometimes you just can’t get out of your own way, with set ideas and a narrow focus on a problem or project. It can help to take a step back and reframe what it is you’re trying to accomplish. Reframing is a technique used to shift a person’s mindset to gain a different perspective and encourage new goals or ideas. Ask yourself: Why am I doing things this way? How else could I do it? What would happen if I did it another way?

2. DON’T LOSE THE GOOD You may have heard the saying, “Perfect is the enemy of good.” It’s true! You don’t want to lose the good. For example, what’s better: to have nine good things or one perfect thing? Focusing on one perfect thing means you never get the benefits of the other nine. Perfectionism is less efficient and often doesn’t provide enough value to make all the extra effort worthwhile. 3. BE ITERATIVE

Taking an iterative approach contradicts what you may have been conditioned to believe from years of schooling and test-taking: that you only have one shot to get it right. I believe this mindset is actually counterproductive to doing your best work. Perfectionists tend to work alone, which can make it too late to change course if needed. Instead, asking for early feedback from others is a smarter way to work. To make projects more iterative, try creating a straw man or straw dog, which is a not fully fleshed-out idea or proposal used to generate discussion around how to improve it. 4. GIVE YOURSELF A BREAK Think about people you admire. Chances are you can acknowledge they’re not perfect, forgive their mistakes, and still admire them. You may tend to put more pressure on yourself than others. This is understandable, but it is important to give yourself a break to decrease stress, move on from mistakes faster, and learn from them.

5. UNDERSTAND THE MVP Be sure to clarify the “definition of done”—aka the minimum viable product—for deliverables. This allows you to work smart and deliver what’s truly needed instead of focusing on what you think will make it “perfect.” For example, do you need to create a high-production presentation deck, or would three bullet points achieve the same goal? 6. EMBRACE THE PROCESS

Being open to the process of learning can help you find satisfaction in doing the work and not just in the end product. Guess what: You can never truly reach perfection. You’ll likely have better ideas in the future. But getting to those future great ideas involves building on what you learn now. One way to train yourself to focus more on the process is through iterative collaboration with work teams. Or try enrolling in L&D courses with a cohort of peers. This can help you become comfortable with the process of submitting your work to a group, getting feedback, working to improve, and repeating or iterating until you reach the goal. NOT PERFECT IS PERFECT

As a recovering perfectionist, as well as from the expertise I’ve gained as an L&D leader, I can say that “perfect” is highly overrated. Instead, it’s important to consciously make the choice not to strive for perfection. Be a learner who can make mistakes and focus on the process of getting where you’re going on the job and in life. Doing so can result in you being just as, if not more, successful in achieving your goals. And a lot happier. Shelley Osborne is an ed tech and learning expert and the Head of Learning at Modal.