How to show employees the big picture of HR’s duties, priorities, and goals

In an old parable, a group of blind men was asked to describe an elephant by touching it. But because each man touched a different part of it—the tail, an ear, the trunk—they each came up with their own version of what they thought they were touching. Ultimately, they couldn’t agree on what the elephant actually was, much less understand the fullness of the animal in front of them. HR today is a lot like the elephant from the parable, and employees are the ones trying to make sense of what HR is based on their own limited touchpoints. Some employees think HR is only about hiring and firing. However, other employees see HR as helping them resolve a dispute with a colleague. Still others judge HR based on the fact that they haven’t received a reply to their email about benefits yet. The problem is that not everyone is getting a comprehensive look into the many things HR does and the many ways it helps employees. But there are ways to demystify HR for your employees so that they’re not left in the dark.

PERCEPTIONS OF HR How do employees view HR? Unlike other departments with independent job functions, HR exists to serve employees. Those touchpoints, however, may be very different from employee to employee, and may range from purely administrative to emotional. In the AllVoices report “Impact of HR on Employee Feedback: Trust, Communication, and Power Dynamics,” we asked 1,000 employees what they see as the primary goal of an HR department. Here’s what we found:

Majority see HR as an administration mechanism—hiring, firing, or benefits

Some see HR as a mediator—routing and resolving feedback, connecting needs across various business units, or advising on career pathways They’re not wrong: These, and more, are the functions of an HR department. But do employees see HR simply as a means to an end, or as going above and beyond to be an impactful, positive force in the company? Because each employee’s experience with HR is different, each person’s perception of what HR does and their level of trust and confidence in HR will vary. Here’s how to help your employees better understand the HR function and focus at your company. HOW TO PROACTIVELY INCREASE AWARENESS AROUND HR

Because of these disparate views of HR, I believe it’s key to get ahead of presumptions and not let employees decide what they believe HR to be. Here are some ways to increase awareness of what HR does in your workplace. MORE INTERACTIONS One way to increase awareness about who HR is and what they do is to have more interactions with employees and leadership. This could look like asking if members of the HR team can attend cross-departmental meetings, or inviting leadership to join your own conversations. In fact, a McKinsey Global Survey found that when HR leaders, CEOs, and CFOs collaborate, HR increases their effectiveness at talent management. Host a “sounding board” meeting for new initiatives or host focus groups with employees across departments. Increasing interactions and presence can help employees see HR outside of their limited touchpoints.

MORE COMMUNICATION Employees today may only hear from HR once when they’ve been hired, once when they leave, and maybe once a year for an annual engagement survey. Increase awareness by increasing communication. This could be in the form of a monthly HR newsletter, where your team is able to share news and updates on the work you’re doing and how your work connects to employees’ everyday lives. Ask to give updates at the quarterly all-staff meetings, or even host your own town halls. You also shouldn’t fear overcommunicating, as a global study by Qualtrics and SAP found that over 90% of employees want weekly communication from their company. MORE TRANSPARENCY

Employees desire transparency. According to Slack, 80% of employees want to know more about how their company makes decisions and 87% want their company to be more transparent. As you communicate and interact more, don’t only share news and updates—share some behind-the-scenes insights as well to give employees more of a sense of the many facets of the HR department. Network with other departments, throw mixers or afternoon coffee chats, and send out “Meet the Team” emails that include your photo. HR leaders have shared with us that making the HR department seem more human is essential—and it’s also fun. SEEING THE WHOLE ELEPHANT If your employees were asked to describe your HR team, what would they say? Would it be the tail, an ear, the trunk, or some other sliver of description based on their singular interactions with you? Or because they’ve had more connections with you, received communication from you, and gotten to know you and your department’s work better, could they articulate the whole of what HR does for them and the company? Increase employee awareness and trust by helping them see the full picture.

CEO and founder of AllVoices, the employee feedback management platform empowering anyone to report workplace wrongdoing 100% anonymously.