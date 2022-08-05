IRS rejects plan to speed up processing, despite massive paper backlog and delayed tax refunds

That’s according to Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, who said in a memo on Tuesday that she was officially appealing a decision by the IRS to reject the timely implementation of simple scanning technology, which would have allowed the agency to “machine read” handwritten paper tax returns.

According to the most recent estimates, the IRS had a backlog of more than 17 million paper returns as of July—leaving processing centers overflowing with monstrous paper mountains that look almost comical from a distance—and each one of those returns has to be reviewed by a human being. The result is that many taxpayers who are owed refunds are left waiting for months on end with no clear communication for when they can expect their money.

As Fast Company reported in March, Collins had issued a directive to the IRS asking it to implement scanning technology that would automate the process, ideally by the start of the 2023 tax season, but if not, then by the start of the 2024 tax season at the latest. Such technology, known as optical character recognition, or OCR, has been around for decades and is already widely in use at state-level tax agencies, according to Collins.