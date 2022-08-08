These dead spiders have been transformed into tiny robots

If you happened to find a dead spider somewhere around your home—no questions or judgments about how the critter met its end, of course—you might notice it curled up, with its eight legs no longer spread wide, but crumpled together into a ball.

Robotic scientists at Rice University observed precisely this phenomenon in their hallway, soon after opening the Preston Innovation Lab in 2019. There, they were already concerned with soft robotics—the use of soft materials like hydrogels and textiles, instead of typically hard substances like plastics and metals—but they weren’t expecting spiders to end up as one such material. Now, they’ve developed a mechanism where a dead spider can become a ready-to-use gripping tool for small and delicate objects of up to 1.3 times their body weight. They’re able to manually contract and expand their legs with air pressure, and the scientists predict the tiny, claw machines could have broader applications.

“The spiders’ innate architecture can be hydraulically actuated,” says Faye Yap, one of the researchers and co-authors of the study. It’s made possible because spiders’ limbs move via hydraulic pressure from their blood. When a chamber near their heads contracts, blood rushes to their flexor muscles and forces them to extend their legs. That’s different from mammals, whose muscles work in pairs; as our biceps contract, our triceps extend, and vice versa. “We thought that this mechanism was really interesting, and we wanted to leverage that,” Yap says.

Wolf spiders were used in the lab; they’re half an inch to two inches in size and are agile hunters. (They do so without webs, but by jumping on prey, holding them between their legs, then injecting them with venom.) The team procured the spiders in mass from a biology supply center, and euthanized them by freezing them at 25 degrees Fahrenheit for about a week. Then, they threaded a needle through the corpse’s hydraulic chamber, and glued it into place, with a syringe on the other end held by the researchers. To operate the spider bots, they pushed the syringe and forced air pressure into the bodies. The pneumatic force extended the legs, achieving full motion in less than a second.