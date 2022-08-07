What is Jony Ive, former Apple chief designer, doing now?

If you’re scrolling through this article on your iPhone screen or MacBook—you owe a lot to former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive . The award-winning industrial designer has had a hand in just about every Apple product to date, having spent more than 20 years working in direct collaboration with the late Steve Jobs.

Ive started his industrial design career at the London-based start-up design firm Tangerine, where he worked for a short few years before being recruited by Apple in September 1992. The English-born designer was apprehensive to leave his role in London for the Apple headquarters in California but ultimately made the move—and continued to make moves—within the company, playing a vital role in the design of everything from the iMac to the Apple Watch.

Although Jony Ive spent the last 25 years in one of the most coveted industrial design roles in the world, his subsequent act is just as impressive. Here’s what the former chief design officer of Apple is doing now and exactly why he made the decision to step away from such a coveted position.

Why did Jony Ive leave Apple?

There is a lot of hearsay and chatter when it comes to the real reason why Jony Ive decided to step away from his role at Apple—but the consensus comes down to the fact that the company culture and growth mindset had shifted away from what it was when Ive was working closely with the late Steve Jobs. Ive and Jobs were famously close, working in collaboration in the design studio on every new project and product.