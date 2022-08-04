Lyft says its driver incentives that spooked investors are paying off

Lyft’s cost-trimming measures amid rising inflation and a potential economic slowdown are paying off, the company said on Thursday.

The ride-hailing firm also reported adjusted EBITDA, which excludes some items, of $79.1 million, which was its highest earnings in history. Still, Lyft reported a net loss of $377.2 million, which is wider than the same quarter a year ago.

Lyft announced in late May that it would slow hiring and assess budget cuts as the broader tech sector began to rein in costs due to macroeconomic concerns. Last month, the company also laid off about 60 employees and shuttered its car-rental business.

“We are taking a prudent approach to managing our business,” Lyft CFO Elaine Paul said on the company’s conference call with investors. “First, like many companies, we are keeping a close eye on consumer behavior. Even in a recessionary environment, transportation is a historically durable category of consumer spending.”