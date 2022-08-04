American-made GE light bulbs are going extinct. Union workers say they ‘hold GE responsible’

Once the essential titan of American industry, General Electric turned heads in November when it revealed plans to break itself into three smaller companies. GE’s shares have badly underperformed in the market for years, high levels of debt still plague the company, and CEO Larry Culp has reassured Wall Street that this historic split, expected to happen in early 2023, will “drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employees.”

But some observers reading between the lines worry what—or who—the casualties of this breakup will be. GE has been divesting a lot of subsidiaries (most recently, divisions focused on home appliances, plastics, and financial services), and estimates these latest spinoffs will come with $2 billion in transaction and other operational costs.

One such concerned group is the largest GE workers’ union, the IUE-CWA. In a statement today shared with Fast Company, it argues that the warning signs are already there: American-made products and American jobs will be shed, it says.

The union maintains that GE’s recent track record speaks for itself, and that breaking off parts of the company will equal factories being shuttered and jobs outsourced. It points to a decision made less than a week ago by a recently divested subsidiary—GE Lighting, which Thomas Edison helped start in the 19th century, but that now belongs to a smart-home company called Savant. On Friday, GE Lighting sent a letter informing Ohio state officials of imminent plans to close America’s last remaining plant that manufactures GE light bulbs. Over 200 workers will also be losing their jobs, it acknowledged.