3 tips for building a thriving customer success team

A top-notch customer success team is essential for optimal business outcomes, but building and sustaining a thriving program can be challenging. Creating the best team to support your business is not as simple as hiring experienced people. Rather, it takes thinking outside the box on where and how to look for new talent.

Here are three tips to consider when evaluating talent and building a well-balanced, effective customer success team for your tech company. THE IMPORTANCE OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION Research has proven that diverse and inclusive workforces perform better. Diversity of gender, culture, ethnicity, and sexual orientation are all important when building successful teams, and studies show that diversity can lead to an increase in morale, higher retention rates, and more creative ideas. The concept of pluralism takes this one step further and suggests that the opportunity to gain respect and learn from each other’s experiences leads to a more tolerant and productive work environment.

All of these factors can lead to better business outcomes. According to a report by McKinsey, companies that are gender-diverse are 15% more likely to have higher financial returns than their industry average, while companies that are more ethnically diverse are 35% more likely to receive those returns. In addition to achieving business outcomes, a diverse team can help organizations better connect with and understand their customers. Greater diversity among team members ensures customers feel represented, thereby creating better alignment with customer needs and, in some cases, customers’ own diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. EMBRACE TALENT WITH UNTRADITIONAL BACKGROUNDS

Strong customer service skills aren’t exclusive to those with backgrounds in customer success roles. The skills essential in customer service range from soft to technical, and are often identified in candidates with other work experiences. For example, communications professionals often have a knack for information sharing and connecting with others, while human resource professionals have a powerful ability to support and navigate different personalities and unique challenges. Both could be very applicable in customer success. Hiring someone with a product management background can bring technical expertise and help build bridges between other business units for future collaboration and information sharing. Considering people outside of traditional customer success roles leads to a widened talent pool and offers new skill sets within your team to customers, which can set your organization apart from the competition. You can look both internally and externally for this potential talent.

A COMBINATION OF TRAITS The model customer success team follows the customer journey from signing to onboarding, adoption, expansion, and renewal. Your team should be able to oversee a customer project, manage contracts, liaise escalations, promote RFEs, provide some level of technical support, and facilitate renewals. For this reason, it’s important to think about the roles you need on your team and the primary objectives of each. There are a few roles that stand out, and in concert create a stellar customer success team: project manager, renewal representative, and solution architect. The best representatives can connect with customers and build those relationships. They can’t be shy when discussing contracts, but also need the technical background to talk intelligently about the solutions in order to bring value. These traits on the customer success team will ensure that all customers’ needs are taken care of throughout their journey.

Finally, focus on strengths when you think of the team you want to have in place. It is better to build upon an individual’s existing strengths than to try to mold them into other areas or train them on their weaknesses. Playing up certain skills and finding employees to fit where there are gaps is the most effective way to stack customer success teams for the biggest business impact. Now more than ever, your customer success team is crucial. Build and retain a diverse team that best meets the needs of your current and potential customers. Help your company and customers maximize value and take that net retention to new levels. Sharon Eilon is the Chief Customer Officer at Aqua Security.