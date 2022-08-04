What’s happening with HBO Max? Streaming service could see big changes as WBD reports earnings

Investors, fans, and the Hollywood elite are all anxiously awaiting the first earnings report from Warner Bros. Discovery, the company formed in April of this year with the merging of the media assets of Warner Bros. and Discovery. The merger gave the newly formed company major television media properties like CNN, Cartoon Network, Food Network, Turner Classic Movies, and more as well as all of Warner Bros.’s iconic IP, including Batman and the rest of the DC Universe.

But the merger also gave Warner Bros. Discovery ownership of one of the newest streaming services: HBO Max. And it’s primarily that service that has investors and insiders eagerly awaiting the company’s first quarterly results and, with them, hints at what changes Warner Bros. Discovery has in store for its streaming service.

Why all the fuss?

The drama kicked off earlier this week when Warner Bros. announced it was shelving the $90 million Batgirl movie, which was completely shot and destined for an HBO Max debut later this year. The news of the movie’s axing was all the more surprising because it featured an all-star cast, including rising Hollywood actress Leslie Grace and Hollywood icon Michael Keaton, who was reprising his iconic role of Batman for the first time in over 30 years. Additionally, Warner announced it was shelving the upcoming animated film Scoob! Holiday Haunt, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise.

The reason Warner Bros gave for the surprising axing of the Batgirl movie was that the studio wanted the DC brand to be all about major theatrical event releases from here on out—so the direct-to-streaming superhero movie now had to go. However, Variety reports that the real reason is likely so Warner Bros. Discovery can take a massive tax write-off for the film, which happens to align nicely with Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav desire to cut costs at the fledgling company.