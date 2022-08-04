Why more employees are now openly curious about job prospects

Employees are voluntarily leaving their jobs, embarking on entirely new careers, or just taking time off. Even for those who have stayed put during the cultural shift, a general feeling of curiosity is in the air. More and more, people are open to conversations with recruiters and prospective employers, even if they’re happy where they are. Outreach, as well as opportunity, is at an all-time high. And it turns out, people are willing to talk.

Sometimes, these conversations stay inward, focusing on the employee’s role at their current company. All it takes to know one’s worth is opening LinkedIn to see the recent influx in job openings and interested recruiters. Employees are utilizing this data by turning to their employers with concrete offers from competitors. Rather than jump ship, some people are opting into a transparent and open dialogue around their worth at their company. Feeling valued, and being paid accordingly, is no longer optional.

Even if you’re happy at your job and excited about your trajectory, I always advise people, as the founder of a recruitment firm, to be open to a conversation. You never know how a recruiter might be of help in the future. Having more connections is always a positive thing. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to know what’s out there. Think of it as gathering data, not courting another position. What you discover might help you formulate a vision for an eventual exit, or it might just have the opposite effect. Seeing the landscape could endorse the happiness you feel at your current role. Either way, it’s always good to be open-minded.