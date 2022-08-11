How to manage hiring efforts and your current workforce amid a recession

We can’t escape the headlines announcing layoffs and hiring freezes amidst rising inflation and a looming recession. According to Crunchbase, 21,000 employees of tech companies based in the U.S. have been laid off this year, with 15% being the median percentage of their workforce cut. Big tech players like Netflix and Coinbase, along with late-stage tech startups, are feeling the pressure and letting staff go in order to cut expenses and weather the storm brought on by a variety of economic factors. While companies pause on spending for new talent, I am seeing candidates simultaneously opting to stay put rather than start new careers.

advertisement

advertisement

Despite the typical knee-jerk reaction to the current wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, businesses should reconsider making any overt corrections. In order to maintain previous momentum and push for innovation, I believe tech companies should consider these key strategies to manage their workforce, keep current employees engaged, and adopt pared-down recruitment efforts. Additionally, leaders willing to take risks may access a large talent pool while other big players are cooling down. As the tides change, these companies will need to ramp up those hiring efforts, so they should consider the costs that accompany attracting and hiring new employees now. SLOW DOWN, BUT DON’T STOP In any crisis, the same rules apply. Don’t panic. Saving money is often the first goal that financial leaders prioritize. As companies take a step back and consider the implications of a possible recession, they should also consider this a temporary predicament. Making impulsive decisions—especially related to human capital—can be detrimental to organizational culture and an organization’s long-term success. John Bogle, the founder of The Vanguard Group, often recommended staying the course when investing in a bear market; if you don’t sell, you don’t lose. I believe the same holds true for employees who may be too valuable to let go, as they hold the promise of a company’s growing vision.

advertisement

advertisement

Avoiding any extremes, businesses should carefully consider their growth and goals, being careful to not overhire or put themselves into a scenario where they may be fighting to find talent. Slowing that hiring train down may definitely be in order. All the while, leaders should recognize the value and commitment of their existing workforce, allaying any fears they may have over potential layoffs. Overall, it is important not to stop hiring altogether. As larger companies lay off employees, business leaders have the opportunity to take advantage of the growing talent pool and offer positions to those who are now in search of new places of work. HIRE SMARTER, NOT HARDER

advertisement

If the first step is slowing down hiring without eliminating it, the second is auditing internal hiring processes. With a proper analysis of the hiring process, businesses may be able to cut down expenses rather than cut out hiring altogether. Such an audit may reveal inefficiencies that can help lead to decisions that can streamline the hiring process. Companies should first ensure their hiring practices are effective and efficient by carefully vetting candidates and ensuring that they are well suited for roles to which they’ve applied. Although a rudimentary step, this can ensure that hiring managers don’t waste time before several rounds of interviews are conducted, or that an unqualified candidate is onboarded. Both scenarios waste time and money. In order to confirm that employees have relevant experience, skills, and knowledge for the role, companies should conduct assessments before scheduling interviews. This method allows recruiters to focus the time spent during the interview on deeper conversations and evaluating the cultural fit of the candidate.

advertisement

IF ALL ELSE FAILS, FOCUS ON YOUR CURRENT WORKFORCE If hiring poses too much risk or is not feasible, upskilling your current workforce could be the solution. Allocating resources toward the improvement and education of current employees could save time and money spent on laying off and hiring new employees, and allow a less risky approach to growth. All in all, now is not the time to panic and make snap decisions. Companies that have proper structures in place to efficiently attract a growing pool of tech talent are positioned to continue building off of the momentum of the tech industry’s growth. Furthermore, those that have evaluated bandwidth when it comes to hiring may be able to take advantage of the lack of hiring competition and not shut out new employees.

advertisement

A developer at heart who believes in the skill-first approach to hiring, Sachin is the CEO and Founder of HackerEarth.