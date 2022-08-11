Are you overlooking these important sources of data?

I believe it is good business to challenge assumptions, maximize data, and integrate diverse perspectives. Yet, leaders are generally rewarded for over-indexing on only one challenge of data: rational thought processes. Unfortunately, when there is an over-reliance on rational thought processes, other potentially valuable sources of knowledge and wisdom may be ignored, which can compromise your ability as a leader to make the best decisions.

MAXIMIZE YOUR DATA I wholeheartedly believe that as leaders, we’re at our best when we act and make decisions based on all available data, including a combination of data obtained via our head/mind, heart/emotions, and body/actions. The reason is threefold. First, just as doctors routinely measure temperature, pulse, and blood pressure, we’re better off when we make decisions based on multiple metrics. Second, like it or not, science can’t explain everything because there is still a lot we don’t know and can’t explain. Finally, as volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity rise, using only one point of reference can make it difficult to process everything encountered each day (e.g., the head). However, listening to all available channels of data is more difficult than you might think.

WE’RE LIVING IN A DISCONNECTED WORLD The problem I’m identifying in this article isn’t new. In my 2011 book, Rewired, I was already writing about how digital technologies were leading us to become overwired and, by extension, increasingly isolated and disconnected. Access to information (e.g., via computers and mobile devices) has led many people to become overwired. For example, you may have once read the newspaper in the morning and perhaps watched the news late at night, but now you likely encounter a barrage of news updates all day. Rather than check in to find out what is going on, you’re now subject to a constant data stream. While this should mean that you’re better informed, given that the human capacity to take in information is finite, the opposite seems to hold.

We may have access to more data, but with less time to read, absorb, and respond to it, we may start to shut down, sometimes blocking certain channels in the process. Said differently, you may be feeling increasingly overwired (i.e., feeling too much and too intensely), and the shortest and easiest solution to this problem is to shortcircuit part of yourself, which often includes your heart and body. But there can be consequences to living and leading in a fragmented way: Leading only with the head: While it may feel safer, easier, and more rational (i.e., in your comfort zone), when fully in your head, you risk isolating yourself, putting your physical well-being at risk and ignoring others’ needs. Leading only with the heart: When fully in your heart (not grounded in your body or thinking), you risk becoming overly reactive and even volatile. Leading only with the body: When fully in your body (not feeling and thinking), your ability to reflect on past experiences, patterns, and outcomes may be compromised. A STEP TOWARD INTEGRATED LEADERSHIP In the face of heightened complexity, I believe integrated leadership—that is, leading with the head, heart, and body—is becoming more, not less important. Put simply, not all decisions can be made by algorithms. In fact, as businesses are quickly discovering, even decisions we thought could be more effectively made by algorithms (e.g., hiring) are turning out to be far too complex for machines alone.

To start leading and living in a more integrated manner, nurture your capacity to hold and bear witness to everything happening in the world. From war overseas to mass shootings in our backyards to the ongoing personal, political, and economic fallout of the pandemic, you should take time to witness, feel, and integrate what is happening to the world. You should also make decisions based on what you know and feel. In my experience, decisions made from a place of knowing and feeling aren’t less rational. They are the first step to finding the time and space required to listen to your neighbors and start exploring integrated solutions hand-in-hand with everyone on your team and in your life. Dr. Camille Preston is a business psychologist, leadership expert, and the founder and CEO of AIM Leadership.