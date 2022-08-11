Digital transformation: How dynamic companies adapt to constant change

I believe agility is the new currency for marketing success. I’ve seen so many companies fail after undergoing a big transformation with their processes and software because they put their hands up and let off the gas. This is a common pitfall. For companies to find real success in a digital transformation, it can’t just end—they should be constantly iterating.

The concept of a digital transformation can be misleading because the term can imply a one-and-done overhaul of a given process. In the fast-paced reality of the marketing world, companies should constantly iterate through digital transformations to stay competitive. Doing so requires the people, processes, and tools to plan the next transformation all while your team is integrating the current iteration. DON’T RELY ON OUTSOURCING In my experience, fully outsourcing digital was the most common practice at one point. However, in today’s era of marketing, I believe businesses need a core competence in managing their digital presence in-house. That doesn’t mean companies have to cut outsourcing or strategic partnerships to succeed, but it’s more critical than ever that companies build strategy and execute critical processes internally.

While outsourcing still provides a valuable way to augment your internal capacity, internal teams should call the shots. External partners are, by definition, outside of your organization. They will never be able to navigate as well or iterate as quickly as internal team members who are intimately familiar with the intricacies of your business and provide the agility needed to keep up with real-time marketing. Marketing teams should think about their entire demand generation organization, including those who create their content and those who deploy that content across digital media. Then, they should bring together the people who ensure that wherever that content shows up, it’s effectively finding the customers they want it to reach. When you look at your budget with your digital presence, you shouldn’t just be focused on SEO but also on the cross-lateral impact of marketing, web development, and sales. A well-optimized page doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t produce your desired outcomes. How your teams work together on the digital front of your business and how they’re structured on the organization chart is essential. They don’t all have to report to the same person, but there should be a point person who steers the digital efforts between these teams to yield the best results.

STAY ON TOP OF YOUR PROCESSES Process transformation starts with assessing your current process to understand where it’s deployed and what needs to be reworked. Knowing what’s happening with your web traffic and budget is essential. Identify where your traffic is coming from; then, identify where your money is going and what you’re getting back in return. Reworking your process hinges on your ability to create pathways for collaboration between content creation and SEO that enable your development teams to produce content based on what works to reach customers. Another process is managing spend between content/SEO and demand generation to analyze the budgetary impact of your spend with the tools to understand the ROI from each outlet. Companies often spend too much on one source and not enough on others. You must know where you’re placing your dollars to get the most out of them. This can empower you to reprioritize your spend into outlets that yield the most substantive results.

SUCCESS REQUIRES A SYSTEM Once you have a comprehensive analysis of your strategy and the outlets best suited for your budget, the long-term success of digital transformation depends on the system you secure to support your digital presence. Just like a business would utilize Salesforce as a system of record for their salespeople, you need a system of record for you to manage your digital presence. Having one system of record will allow you to have a consistent history over time, creating a more accessible pathway to reworking processes that need tweaking. A good system can allow you to gauge your customer’s engagement with your product, understand your performance from a market share perspective, and know what actions are driving results. When you pair a system with the people and process-oriented strategies that have been implemented across your content, web, and SEO teams, I believe you are more likely to be successful.

Once you’ve secured well-implemented tools that work well with your teams, you should have the room to augment your staffing with agencies. Agencies may often tell you they’re doing a great job, but when you have a technology platform in-house, you have a system that can show you exactly how the content being produced for you is performing and you aren’t beholden to them. When you control your data, it stays in-house, even after the agency leaves. MAINTAIN AN ITERATIVE APPROACH A well-budgeted, data-driven approach to marketing isn’t some mythical concept that companies can only dream of. Marketing is a constantly changing field. It has to be agile, and you have to be flexible. With proper talent management and a well-supported, iterative strategy, marketing spend can be easily managed. I believe the companies that will be the most successful in the digital age are the ones that iterate quickly; these companies can identify when and where their spend stops working and quickly redeploy that money into more effective channels.

Many executives out there ask what they’re getting back for all the money that goes out the door. An iterative digital transformation process, rather than a one-time change, can actually open the door to understanding the black box that is marketing spend. When companies bring their digital efforts in-house and secure a platform to support them, they can learn where the money goes and measure its return firsthand. Tom Martin is the CRO at Conductor. He works in collaboration with the entire executive team to drive and deliver revenue results.