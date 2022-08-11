Transform your enterprise marketing with a startup mindset

Establishing a company with name-brand recognition comes with pros and cons. You gain a strong reputation, but people may gain a perception of you that you not only have to maintain but also grow. In the early stages of business development, there’s so much room to shape the perception of your company. When you’re in startup mode, you may be more inclined to break the mold to get your name out there and establish a brand identity.

advertisement

advertisement

I believe there’s a lot to be gained from understanding the user-oriented, innovation-driven methods that shape startups. It’s hard to overstate the benefits that staying in the startup mindset can bring to a company. Remaining nimble and operating with tactics used in a small environment can help to maintain a competitive edge in the market. More enterprise companies should look to new companies for marketing inspiration. DON’T BE AFRAID TO PIVOT The “fail fast” mentality drives startups. In an environment that is distinctly shaped by growth opportunities, startups must work relentlessly and stay adaptable to scale up. They’re constantly experimenting and pushing past failure because they can’t afford to get bogged down by seven stages of approval; if they do, they may fail. On the other hand, the margin of error before entering dangerous financial territory is wider for more established companies. You don’t want to innovate blindly and take unnecessary hits to your budget, but the cost of failure for marketing initiatives can be made up with a larger company’s foundation of stable client relationships and funding.

advertisement

advertisement

Enterprises may find comfort in proven processes and stop experimenting at a certain point in their development. Whether you’re running a start-up or steering an enterprise, you can lose opportunities and stagnate if your company is so afraid of failure that it stops taking chances. Rather than seeing stability as a stopping point, enterprises can continue to grow and improve their process by using stability as an opportunity to experiment more freely. HIRE INNOVATIVE THINKERS AND TRUST THEM It’s easy to say you need to pivot and be adaptable, but if you don’t have staff who can do that—and who you trust to do that—it will be impossible. Innovative thinkers quickly make strong decisions without fear of failure because they know it’s part of the process. However, a stifling fear of employees across corporate America is punishment. Your best and brightest may not bring their best selves to the table if there’s an underlying anxiety that you’ll fire them when their ideas come up short. Before anything else, enterprises can start growing by building a corporate culture that accepts and learns from failure.

advertisement

This is where the key differences between startups and established companies come into play. Navigating failure in the marketing space becomes way more of a balancing act for larger companies. The larger and more complex the organization, the harder it can be to get initiatives off the ground and slow them down. Having an autonomous marketing team that operates away from things that could bog them down can help create less stress for the company and the marketers, while also allowing them to exercise their abilities without fear of getting shot down. DON’T IGNORE STARTUPS While startups may not seem like competition initially, you can’t afford to ignore them. Countless startups fail, but unicorns like Google and Uber became monoliths in their industries. If you aren’t adapting based on your customers’ needs, and what you thought was just a “little startup” explodes, your user base will change fast. As the startup continues to grow and add features that aren’t in your suite, you could potentially lose your users altogether.

advertisement

I’ve seen these struggles play out a lot in the human resources space. When it comes to workforce management, a lot of companies want to handle every aspect of HR. Companies build out large, complex systems as central handling points for everything from payroll to hiring and employee reviews. For large companies, it’s nice that these are all in one place, but having such a complex system can also create a lack of flexibility. There’s a fine line between where your product is and how it meets your clients. I believe this is where startups enter the space more effectively by taking a modular approach to building customizable systems. When you lose client focus as an enterprise, your shifting client needs can blindside you and you can lose business. By borrowing from the startup mentality of working to give the customer what they need, rather than telling them exactly what your product is, you can open your company up to a more effective way of identifying where that line is. STAYING WITH A GROWTH MINDSET

advertisement

Large companies don’t just pop up out of nowhere. They had to start somewhere and build up, and they found stability because they knew what they were doing. Successful startups will inevitably have to stand the test of the market with the business acumen of an established enterprise. Despite that sense of establishment, startups have boomed in popularity and are becoming successful in such little time. People like startups. There’s no shame in figuring out why and how their methods work. It’s a given that for businesses to stay healthy, there needs to be continued growth. However, a pitfall of sustaining a healthy business is that the path to growth is often maintained through fixed processes. When your business begins meeting and exceeding its goals, take that as an opportunity to lean in and continue innovating instead of hunkering down and risking stagnation. John Hood, SVP of Marketing at Landmark Recovery, is an innovative marketing alchemist with a passion for driving revenue and growth.