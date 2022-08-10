How to manage fear and risk 

If you talk to any venture capitalist, the top trait they look for in an entrepreneur is the ability to manage fear and risk—while tuning out (or at least turning down) the cacophony of demands from staff, clients, the industry, the trades, one’s board, the cap table, the list goes on. The nature of entrepreneurship is a rollercoaster, to say the least. You have to have the stomach to not only get on the ride, but survive the vertiginous trajectory.

advertisement

advertisement

In their article How Fear Helps (and Hurts) Entrepreneurs, co-authors Dr. Gabriella Cacciotti and Professor James Hayton point out that: “Fear of failure stalks the world of the entrepreneur, from losing key clients to running out of money. For entrepreneurs, courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to persist in spite of it.” For me, failure is not an option. As a Founder/CEO, I am all too aware of the responsibilities. People’s livelihoods are at stake with every decision I make. The technology start-up scene is certainly not for the risk-averse. During the course of my career, I’ve been in many situations where all the metaphorical houses were on fire—but I survived. To do that, I had to focus. To be aware of all the demands on me, then either make, delegate, or table decisions before getting back to steering the ship. STARTING FROM ZERO

advertisement

I decided to become an entrepreneur later in my career than the classic founder tale. I’d already had very senior roles within the advertising industry at major agencies—meaning I went from a corner office with a flashy view, to me and two engineers crammed into a 5th-floor walk-up on the Upper East Side. If you know New York, you know that’s not exactly a business district. There was a bar-b-que restaurant at street level and apartment dwellers in the middle. Say no more. But I love to start at zero. I get a kick out of the blank slate, where everything is a first, building something from nothing, figuring out the market, and working on fresh ideas that haven’t been explored yet. However, I will admit that, right at the beginning of any start-up concept, I’ll get a fleeting thought of “Will this work?” When the inner critic starts to carp, it’s your choice how you respond and whether or not you react to them. This is a function of maturity and it’s empowering.

advertisement

Professors Cacciotti and Naylor identified seven sources of fear in their research, including financial security, funding, and the ability to execute. But, as the authors point out: “While fear is a natural state for an entrepreneur, the ability to anticipate and manage it is a vital skill.” WHEN AND HOW TO PIVOT In another of my start-ups, there came a point when it became clear we weren’t going to hit the magic number. Now, no VC wants to build a small business; they’re all about scale. There was no way I wanted to tell our investors that we had to pivot in order to shift and survive but—guess what—we had to pivot.

advertisement

If you see the writing on the wall, act fast. Know when to admit you’re wrong, even when it’s due to circumstances beyond your control, and fix it—fast. In my experience, investors trust someone who has the prudence to recognize when something isn’t working. If you can prove you know how to pivot—then come out ahead—you’re a much better bet for the next round of financing, or the next start-up, after a successful exit. HOW TO HOLD ON If you’ve been in business since before 2008, you’ve been through several cycles. Maybe we’re heading into a downturn now, maybe not. Fear of the unknown isn’t helpful. Focus on the business. Conserve cash, reduce spending, rationalize headcount. Then keep going. As one of my investors reminded me the other day: “Always focus on what you can control.”

advertisement

In 2015, the ad tech industry hit a major headwind and everything (and I mean everything) shifted toward programmatic buying. Anything else was going down in flames. But like I said, failure is not an option. I held on. And it was awful, until it eventually wasn’t. Within a year, I’d changed the entire business model while still running the existing business, and did a full-scale integration with a competitor, merging two cap tables, with all the angst that involves. The guidance here? Don’t lose your head. Ever. It’s all about self-control—or to put it less harshly, self-regulation.

advertisement

CHOICES Remember, fear is just a state of mind. Don’t ever let it hold you back. There will always be massive demands on your time and brain space from the team, board, industry, and beyond. It’s paramount to learn how to handle constant tension but not to let it take you under. I do believe that every time I’ve faced the fear and chosen a suitable response—ignored the inner critic, pivoted from a bad situation, or just held on and rode it out—I’ve become a better entrepreneur. Kathy Leake is the award-winning Founder and CEO of Crux Intelligence, a next-gen AI-powered business intelligence solution.