The solution to finding more trade workers is allowing students choices

Today’s labor shortage has roots that run deep in our country’s history. After the 1944 GI Bill, Americans began driving the perception of college over vocational training as a path to success. Not only did a four-year degree become the gold standard for undergraduate education, but it was also a means to getting out of working with one’s hands—work increasingly considered degrading. Fast-forward 40 years and a dip in trade school enrollment during the 1980s and 1990s led to a shortage of skilled workers that many jobs were starting to require.

advertisement

advertisement

More recently, the pandemic cost us another 8 million skilled labor jobs—only about half of which have been refilled. Like many others during the Great Resignation, tradespeople chose to retire early or find a less labor-intensive job they could do from their homes, leaving industries responsible for most of the country’s transportation, construction, and mechanical needs already playing a decades-long game of catch-up to fill critical roles. Now, this shortage of trade workers is nearing crisis levels. But instead of forcing kids to ditch college and pick a trade, we should expose them to more choices—including trade school—at a younger age so they can better identify the path that best fits their needs. ONE ISN’T BETTER THAN THE OTHER

advertisement

A student’s educational path should align with their motivations and future goals. Neither a university nor a trade school is better than the other if it meets those needs. We worry about rising education costs, student loans, and loan forgiveness, but the root of that problem is that children lack opportunities to discover what makes them feel satisfied. At 18 years old, most students have little exposure to career options—picking the “right” one is kind of the luck of the draw. We should be opening students’ eyes to trade school as an addition to the potential paths for success, and overhauling our educational environment to allow for that kind of exploration. Guidance counselors should be asking students to describe themselves 20 years from now, based on what makes them happy. Some people will get satisfaction from their hands—others from their minds—but the answer should come down to what motivates them, and counselors should then guide students in that direction. Instead of forcing college as the best option for everyone, we should match individual interests and skills with employment opportunities and the appropriate training to get there. SOME WOULD BENEFIT FROM EXPLORING THEIR OPTIONS

advertisement

To level out the labor shortage, students need to be able to explore more options. In many ways, 18-year-olds are not yet grown up and need time to figure out what truly interests them. For my kids, college was a part of that. During their first semester, they changed and grew as much as they did in their first year of life, but exposure to more options in high school could have helped them develop sooner. With more specialty schools, new subjects and classes, and exposure to more professional speakers, students could identify potential career paths or internships while still in high school. We as a society should also destigmatize opportunities at community colleges. We need to make sure parents and students view them as places where undecided kids can explore what might interest them. Some kids, like my godson, knew exactly what he wanted—to work with his hands and stay close to home—and knew the exact track to make that happen. He went to trade school, got a job as a manufacturing specialist two years later, and is making a lot of money today. If he wanted to explore his skills differently, he could have gone to college, received broader training, and made a long-term investment to make even more money. Both options would have allowed him to utilize his skill set, but what motivated him was the job and lifestyle he could get by going to trade school. If kids are lucky enough to know what will satisfy them early on, let them go for it. LET THEM FOLLOW THEIR PASSIONS WITHOUT STIGMA

advertisement

Vocational training can be a sure path to a stable job, but many parents still hold the stigma that trade schools are for kids who couldn’t make it to college. According to a student at the Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont, Texas, 95% of his class already had jobs lined up ahead of this year’s graduation. Still, the negative stigma of trade work makes it hard for parents to believe this path can bring success, especially for parents with high levels of education themselves. However, when we take away that stigma, students have more chances to find out what career would make them the best version of themselves. My brother-in-law has a Ph.D. in chemistry and is a researcher and developer of new life-enhancing and life-saving drugs. His wife is a general practice physician. And yet their daughter decided college wasn’t for her. She went for a year, but her satisfaction didn’t come from school—it followed her passion for horses. Now, she works in the horse industry, riding horses every day and learning the business of horses from the ground up. There are many places we can find careers and money, but there aren’t as many places we can find happiness, which is ultimately what a career should be all about. Instead of forcing people into college or trade careers, we must accept that both are valuable for individuals and society. From plumbing to construction to broadband technician, trade jobs are vital to maintaining this country’s infrastructure—plus, they pay well. If we give kids more opportunities to figure out what they want to do before shoving them off into the world, we can better balance happier, more satisfied people with society’s needs.

advertisement

Cheri Beranek is the President and CEO of Clearfield, providing optical-fiber management and connectivity solutions across North America.