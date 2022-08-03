Kansas voted decisively to protect abortion rights. These states are voting next

In a big victory for reproductive rights, voters in Kansas on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a change to the state constitution that would have eliminated abortion protections.

The vote in red-leaning Kansas is the first statewide test of voter-driven initiatives to determine the fate of abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

It won’t be the last, however.

As we’ve written before, abortion-related measures are either being proposed or already on the ballot in a number of states this year, with some designed to protect women’s right to choose and others designed to take those rights away. Here’s a partial list of what to expect this coming election season: