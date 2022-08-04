Plug and run: Putting software solutions back in company hands

Over the past few decades, software technology has unlocked opportunities for businesses to become digital enterprises of all sizes and across all industries. But in today’s ecosystem of rapid innovation, much of the software that once set businesses free now holds them back. This is the “plug and play” model that Siemens Digital Industries CEO Cedrik Neike is ready to transcend, with “plug and run” solutions like Xcelerator that grant users total autonomy over the software they need to move forward.
fastco worksFC Executive Board
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Fast Government
The future of innovation and technology in government for the greater good
Most Innovative Companies
Fast Company's annual ranking of businesses that are making an outsize impact
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business