Plug and run: Putting software solutions back in company hands

Over the past few decades, software technology has unlocked opportunities for businesses to become digital enterprises of all sizes and across all industries. But in today’s ecosystem of rapid innovation, much of the software that once set businesses free now holds them back. This is the “plug and play” model that Siemens Digital Industries CEO Cedrik Neike is ready to transcend, with “plug and run” solutions like Xcelerator that grant users total autonomy over the software they need to move forward.