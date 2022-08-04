advertisement
Plug and run: Putting software solutions back in company hands

This executive explores how a “plug and run” model of software serves business innovation better than the “plug and play” model we all know.

By FastCo Works

Over the past few decades, software technology has unlocked opportunities for businesses to become digital enterprises of all sizes and across all industries. But in today’s ecosystem of rapid innovation, much of the software that once set businesses free now holds them back. This is the “plug and play” model that Siemens Digital Industries CEO Cedrik Neike is ready to transcend, with “plug and run” solutions like Xcelerator that grant users total autonomy over the software they need to move forward.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

